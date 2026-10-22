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US extends deadline for buyers of Lukoil foreign assets until November 21 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US extends deadline for buyers of Lukoil foreign assets until November 21

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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US Extends Deadline for Buyers of Lukoil Foreign Assets to November 21

Extension of Deadline and Background on Lukoil Asset Sale

MOSCOW, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The US has extended the deadline for companies to negotiate with Russian oil major Lukoil about buying its foreign assets until November 21, according to the US Office of Foreign Assets Control.

Reason for Deadline Extension

The deadline was extended after the US private equity firm Carlyle Group dropped its bid earlier this month.

Sanctions on Russian Oil Producers

Washington imposed sanctions in October 2025 on Lukoil, Russia's second-largest oil producer, and Rosneft, its top producer, to reduce Moscow's ability to pay for its military campaign in Ukraine.

Impact on Lukoil and Rosneft Assets

Lukoil's assets were put up for sale last year, while Rosneft has not announced any divestments.

Carlyle Group's Bid and Partners

Carlyle had initially agreed on January 29 to buy Lukoil's assets, excluding those in Kazakhstan.

Potential Partners in the Deal

The fund was in talks to partner with Abu Dhabi-based funds Mubadala, XRG and IHC, as well as the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation for the deal, according to people familiar with the matter.

Interest from Other Buyers

Valuation and Interested Parties

The Lukoil portfolio, initially valued at around $22 billion, had attracted interest from at least a dozen companies including Exxon Mobil and the former owner of Pornhub, Bernd Bergmair.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Vladimir SoldatkinEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • OFAC’s General License 131K now valid through November 21, 2026, enabling negotiations and contingent agreements for Lukoil’s foreign assets—but requiring separate approvals for any sale (ofac.treasury.gov).
  • Carlyle Group’s previously agreed deal from January 29, 2026 expired mid‑2026 without OFAC approval; it has since exited the negotiations (spglobal.com).
  • Despite earlier interest from multiple bidders, including Exxon Mobil and others, no sale has closed—any transaction now requires severing ties with Lukoil, blocked proceeds, and a separate OFAC authorization (fakti.bg)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the deadline for buying Lukoil’s foreign assets extended?
The deadline was extended after Carlyle Group dropped its bid earlier this month, giving buyers more time to negotiate.
What triggered the US sanctions on Lukoil and Rosneft?
The US imposed sanctions in October 2025 to reduce Russia's ability to finance its military actions in Ukraine.
Which companies showed interest in Lukoil's foreign assets?
At least a dozen firms, including Exxon Mobil and former Pornhub owner Bernd Bergmair, showed interest.
When was Carlyle Group’s original agreement to buy Lukoil’s assets?
Carlyle Group had initially agreed on January 29 to purchase Lukoil’s foreign assets, barring those in Kazakhstan.
Has Rosneft announced any foreign asset sales?
No, Rosneft has not announced any divestments of its foreign assets.

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