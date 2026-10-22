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Exclusive-TSMC seeks factory-equipment alternatives to thwart China's rare earths grip, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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TSMC Looks for Alternatives to Rare Earth Components Amid China Export Controls

TSMC's Strategy to Mitigate Rare Earth Supply Risks

By Wen-Yee Lee and Fanny Potkin

Exploring Alternatives to Rare-Earth Components

TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan's TSMC is exploring alternatives to rare-earth components in factory equipment, three people familiar with the matter said, aiming to reduce the risk that Beijing's export controls could disrupt operations at plants that make the world's most advanced chips.

The move, reported for the first time, underscores how China's grip on rare earths has become a vulnerability for the global semiconductor industry after the country last year put certain rare-earth materials, magnets and related processing technology under export controls, requiring licences.

Impact of Rare-Earth Magnets on Semiconductor Manufacturing

Rare-earth magnets are commonly used in motors that power moving parts in industrial equipment, including machinery found in highly automated factories such as those operated by TSMC. A shortage of such specialised parts could disrupt chip production for customers in smartphone, AI system, data centre and defence supply chains.

Supplier Engagement and Early-Stage Discussions

TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, has surveyed suppliers on using rare-earth-free motors in factory-automation equipment, according to three industry executives briefed by the company on its plans. One of the people said the effort was driven by concerns about potential supply disruptions from China.

The discussions remain at an early stage and have not yet resulted in a broad rollout of rare-earth-free equipment, according to two of the people.

TSMC declined to comment.

Global and Regional Responses to Rare Earth Dependency

Washington and Taipei Seek Alternatives

WASHINGTON AND TAIPEI SEEK ALTERNATIVES

TSMC's efforts follow statements from the United States and Taiwan that they would begin looking for ways to reduce their reliance on Chinese rare-earth and critical-mineral supply chains.

US-Taiwan Collaboration on Supply Chain Resilience

In June, Raymond F. Greene, the director of the American Institute in Taiwan, Washington's de facto embassy in Taipei, said the United States is working with Taiwan and other partners to develop alternative sources of supply, expand processing capacity and build more resilient supply chains.

Taiwan's Domestic Initiatives and ITRI's Role

Taiwan's Economy Minister Kung Ming-hsin said in February that the government would give support to the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), a domestic research organisation, to develop rare-earth technologies, with plans to establish a pilot production line within three years that could meet an estimated 50% of the island's domestic demand.

US officials have shown particular interest in ITRI's work and have engaged the institute in talks about diversifying critical-mineral supply chains, according to a person at a US-based think tank familiar with the discussions. The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement, ITRI said it was working with the Department of Industrial Technology at Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs to plan a rare-earth project. It did not provide further comment. 

(Reporting by Wen-Yee Lee in Taipei and Fanny Potkin in Singapore; Editing by Eduardo Baptista and Christian Schmollinger)

Key Takeaways

  • TSMC is surveying suppliers on using rare‑earth‑free motors for factory equipment to reduce reliance on China’s controlled magnet supply.
  • China maintains dominance in rare‑earth production and refining—over 60% of mining and about 90–94% of processing and magnet manufacturing—raising strategic vulnerability for industries like semiconductors and defense.
  • The U.S. and Taiwan, including Taiwan’s ITRI, are expanding efforts to develop domestic/refined rare‑earth supply chains amid heightened export restrictions and geopolitical risks.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is TSMC seeking alternatives to rare earth components?
TSMC is seeking alternatives to reduce the risk of disruptions from China’s export controls on rare earths used in factory equipment.
How could China’s export controls on rare earths impact chip production?
Export controls could lead to shortages of specialized parts, potentially disrupting chip production for various industries.
What steps has TSMC taken to address rare earth supply risks?
TSMC has surveyed suppliers about using rare-earth-free motors in its factory automation equipment.
What role do Taiwan and the US play in rare earth supply chain resilience?
Taiwan and the US are collaborating on developing alternative sources and expanding processing capacity for rare earths.
Who is involved in Taiwan’s rare earth technology efforts?
Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is leading efforts to establish a domestic rare earth production line.

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