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SAP clients increasingly worry about AI models' origin, CFO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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SAP clients increasingly worry about AI models' origin, CFO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Finance Banking technology Artificial Intelligence

SAP CFO: Clients Increasingly Worry About Where AI Models Are Built and Sourced

By Leo Marchandon

Client Concerns Over AI Model Origins and Security

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Customers are increasingly asking where the AI inside their business software was built, SAP's finance chief told Reuters on Thursday, with export controls and Europe's sovereignty debate now shaping decisions once made on price and performance alone.

Technology Governance and Client Requirements

"Could data used by that model be channelled out to end up in places where it shouldn't end up?" Dominik Asam said in the interview, describing a client question SAP regularly hears. It has become an art form to understand companies' precise requirements over technology governance when juggling several AI models, he added.

SAP’s AI Model Strategy

SAP, Europe's most valuable tech company, embeds more than 70 models from various providers into its software that runs accounting and supply chains at many of the world's largest companies, a strategic choice to be agnostic on the market rather than internally build its own models.

Regional Preferences and Security Considerations

But for clients, where the AI comes from matters. A US customer may not accept components developed with Chinese models, while others' back-office work, including SAP's own, can run on open-weight software "from wherever it comes from", Asam said.

Different Needs for Different Clients

"If you're a Department of Defense of a large nation, you will think about that differently as opposed to a mom-and-pop shop."

European Sovereignty and Alternative Solutions

European debate over a possible "kill switch" in US cloud infrastructure has also fed the market for sovereign alternatives, Asam said. SAP has recently signed deals with governments and defence contractors, and prefers access to models from every region, including Europe and Canada, so it can offer a flexible portfolio to such clients, he said.

Security Testing and Vulnerability Management

Asked whether this week's PHP vulnerability disclosures had touched SAP, Asam said the company was using frontier AI models to attack and test its own products before anyone else could do it.

Transparency and Ongoing Security Efforts

"Anyone who says I don't have any vulnerabilities would lie to you," he said, while declining to comment on findings of such screenings.

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • SAP embeds over 70 AI models from various providers in its software, but clients now demand clarity on where those models originate—driven by data governance, regulatory compliance, and geopolitical concerns.
  • European customers—including governments and defence firms—seek sovereign or regional AI solutions and are wary of 'kill switch' risks tied to U.S. cloud infrastructure, prompting SAP to offer flexible, regionally sourced models.
  • SAP is already deploying industrial and sovereign AI infrastructures—such as its EU AI Cloud and partnerships with Capgemini and T‑Systems—supporting GDPR and EU AI Act compliance while providing model and infrastructure choice.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are SAP clients concerned about the origin of AI models?
Clients worry about data sovereignty, export controls, and whether confidential data could end up in unwanted locations.
How does SAP address client concerns over AI model origins?
SAP embeds models from various regions to offer flexibility, allowing clients to choose sources that align with their governance policies.
What sectors are most sensitive to AI model origin at SAP?
Government and defense clients are particularly sensitive, often requiring region-specific AI solutions.
Does SAP use its own AI models?
SAP primarily embeds models from multiple providers instead of building its own, to stay market-agnostic and offer variety.
How does SAP ensure its products remain secure from AI vulnerabilities?
SAP uses advanced AI models to proactively test its products for vulnerabilities before external threats can emerge.

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