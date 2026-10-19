GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
US chip stocks rise after steepest weekly selloff in months - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

US chip stocks rise after steepest weekly selloff in months

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 19, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Semiconductors Stocks technology

US Chip Stocks Recover After Biggest Weekly Fall Since March 2025

Market Rebound and Sector Performance Overview

Oct 19 (Reuters) - US chip stocks recovered some ground on Monday, bouncing after a bruising selloff last week as lower Treasury yields and easing crude oil prices offered some support to the recently battered AI trade.

ETF and Major Index Movements

The iShares Semiconductor ETF, which is the largest ETF tracking US chip-related companies in terms of assets under management, climbed 3.6% in premarket trading after falling almost 12% last week.

Key Performance Highlights

Here are more details:

Individual Stock Gains

• Intel was among top gainers, up 4.2% after tumbling over 14% last week

• J.P.Morgan upgraded its rating on Intel to "neutral" from "underweight", citing future positive earnings revisions on agentic AI demand and chip scarcity

• Chip giant Nvidia up 1.9%, AMD gained 3.5%, Marvell Technology rose 4.7% and Broadcom added 3.5%

• Memory chipmaker Micron Technology up 3.6% after dropping 14.6% last week

• Data storage firms Sandisk up 4.3%, Western Digital rose 3.1% and Seagate Technology added 3.4%

• Analog chipmakers also gain: Texas Instruments up 2.4%, Analog Devices gains 2.9% and ON Semiconductor rises 3%

Index Performance and Market Context

• The Philadelphia chip index dropped 11.4% last week, marking its biggest weekly decline since March 2025

• The index had fallen for eight straight sessions as of last close, wiping out about $2 trillion in market value during the rout

• Hot inflation raising the odds of Fed rate hikes and doubts about high AI-spending paying off weighed on tech stocks last week

• Despite recent losses, the Philadelphia chips index is up 57.2% so far this year

• Chips stocks rallied earlier this year as investors viewed the space as one of the biggest winners of the AI boom

Upcoming Earnings Reports

• Lam Research, Texas Instruments and Western Digital are set to report quarterly earnings this week

• Megacap tech stocks Meta Platforms, Tesla and SpaceX are also set to report earnings this week

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Key Takeaways

  • iShares Semiconductor ETF climbed ~3.6% pre‑market, rebounding from ~12% weekly drop (finance.yahoo.com).
  • Intel surged ~4–4.4% after JPMorgan upgraded it to Neutral, citing improved execution and agentic AI demand (uk.investing.com).
  • Philadelphia SOX index had its longest losing streak since 2008 (8 straight sessions) but may be poised for technical rebound near oversold RSI (devdiscourse.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did US chip stocks rebound this week?
US chip stocks rebounded due to lower Treasury yields and easing crude oil prices, which provided support after last week's heavy selloff.
Which chip companies gained the most after the selloff?
Companies like Intel, Nvidia, AMD, Marvell Technology, and Micron Technology all posted notable gains after last week's declines.
What caused last week's sharp drop in US chip stocks?
Hot inflation, fears of Fed rate hikes, and concerns about AI spending not translating into profits led to the sharp decline in chip stocks.
How did the Philadelphia chip index perform recently?
The Philadelphia chip index dropped 11.4% last week but is still up 57.2% so far this year.
What upcoming events should investors watch in the chip sector?
Investors should watch quarterly earnings reports from Lam Research, Texas Instruments, and Western Digital out this week.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Norway targets 'harmful' social media, games with under-16 ban

Norway targets 'harmful' social media, games with under-16 ban

Image for KNDS would seek IPO as soon as possible, CEO says

KNDS would seek IPO as soon as possible, CEO says

Image for Germany's Merck acquires Silence Therapeutics in $1.3 billion RNA drug deal

Germany's Merck acquires Silence Therapeutics in $1.3 billion RNA drug deal

Image for Analysis-LME-linked group battles to secure trading data on sustainable metals premiums

Analysis-LME-linked group battles to secure trading data on sustainable metals premiums

Image for East European states want more EU fund flexibility to support industry as energy prices rise

East European states want more EU fund flexibility to support industry as energy prices rise

Image for B&M eyes Poundland stores as discount chain sale process gathers pace, Sky News reports

B&M eyes Poundland stores as discount chain sale process gathers pace, Sky News reports

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Packaging firm Silgan and American Industrial to buy Trivium Packaging in $3.4 billion deal
Packaging firm Silgan and American Industrial to buy Trivium Packaging in $3.4 billion deal
Image for Italy falling behind 2030 energy transition targets, report says
Italy falling behind 2030 energy transition targets, report says
Image for Sterling hits 17-month high against euro
Sterling hits 17-month high against euro
Image for FTSE 100 slips as banks, miners drag
FTSE 100 slips as banks, miners drag
Image for Netflix faces questions on user engagement ahead of third-quarter report
Netflix faces questions on user engagement ahead of third-quarter report
Image for KKR charged with misleading EU regulators over Telecom Italia network deal
KKR charged with misleading EU regulators over Telecom Italia network deal
Image for Uber wins bid to throw out UK mass lawsuit by black cab drivers
Uber wins bid to throw out UK mass lawsuit by black cab drivers
Image for European telecom groups mull bid for mobile satellite spectrum
European telecom groups mull bid for mobile satellite spectrum
Image for The Cash Cost of Business Growth
The Cash Cost of Business Growth
Image for Albert Heijn online deliveries to stay offline until at least Thursday after cyber incident
Albert Heijn online deliveries to stay offline until at least Thursday after cyber incident
Image for VW plans to freeze salaries until 2030, works council says
VW plans to freeze salaries until 2030, works council says
Image for German corporate initiative sees up to $4.6 trillion investment potential by 2035
German corporate initiative sees up to $4.6 trillion investment potential by 2035
View All Finance Posts