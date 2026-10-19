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Norway targets 'harmful' social media, games with under-16 ban - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Norway targets 'harmful' social media, games with under-16 ban

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 19, 2026

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Finance technology Social media Regulation

Norway Sets Social Media and Gaming Ban for Children Under 16, Targets Harmful Platforms

Norway's Legislative Move to Protect Children Online

Government Announcement and Targeted Platforms

OSLO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Norway's planned social media ban for children will include provisions targeting "harmful platforms", the government said on Monday, naming messaging and gaming services Roblox, Snapchat and TikTok among those affected.

The Nordic country said in April it would present a bill in parliament by the end of the year to ban children from using social media until they turn 16, making technology companies responsible for age verification. It did not name any platforms at the time.

International Context and Precedents

Several European nations are seeking to rein in children's social media use after Australia took the lead with the world's first ban on under-16s last December, which included apps such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube.

Scope and Intent of the Proposed Law

Norway's government said in a statement on Monday that its bill was intended to address the full range of risks children face on social media and that it would affect "many platforms".

Risks Identified by the Government

"This includes everything from exposure to harmful content and addictive features to illegal marketing and unwanted contact from strangers," Children and Families Minister Lene Vaagslid said in the statement.

The planned legislation provides tech companies with an incentive to remove harmful content and addictive features, she said.

Definition of Harmful Platforms

The ministry went on to define what it called harmful platforms as "social media that, through its design, features or content, poses a risk to children's emotional, cognitive or physical development or safety."

"The government believes that platforms such as TikTok, Roblox, and Snapchat will be covered by the law," it said.

It did not immediately respond to a question about which other apps could be affected.

Industry Response and Exceptions

Snap Inc, Roblox Corporation and TikTok owner ByteDance did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Children and young people will still have access to messaging services and games that are deemed harmless, the ministry said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen; Editing by Terje Solsvik and Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Norway’s bill, to be presented by end of 2026, defines harmful platforms as those risking children’s emotional, cognitive or physical development and names Roblox, Snapchat and TikTok as covered.
  • Tech firms will be responsible for age verification and incentivized to remove harmful or addictive content, broadening accountability for online child safety.
  • Australia pioneered a similar measure on December 10, 2025, with platforms required to prevent under‑16 accounts and penalties up to A$109 million for non‑compliance; over 4.7 million accounts were removed within days.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which platforms are affected by Norway's under-16 social media ban?
Platforms like TikTok, Roblox, and Snapchat are among those affected by Norway's planned social media ban for children under 16.
What is the main goal of Norway's proposed social media legislation?
The goal is to protect children from harmful content, addictive features, illegal marketing, and unwanted contact online.
Who is responsible for verifying user age under the new law?
Technology companies will be responsible for verifying the age of users on their platforms.
Will all messaging and gaming services be banned for children in Norway?
No, children will still have access to messaging services and games deemed harmless by the government.
When will the bill for the social media ban be presented in Norway?
Norway plans to present the ban bill in parliament by the end of the year.

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