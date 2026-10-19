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KNDS would seek IPO as soon as possible, CEO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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KNDS would seek IPO as soon as possible, CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 19, 2026

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Finance Markets IPO

KNDS CEO Alary Seeks IPO, Welcomes German Government Stake in Company

KNDS IPO Strategy and German Government Involvement

Alary's IPO Plans

MUNICH, Oct 19 (Reuters) - KNDS CEO Jean-Paul Alary told Reuters on Monday he would prefer an initial public offering as soon as market conditions allow, adding he welcomed the German government taking a stake in the company.

Central Role of IPO in Company Strategy

• "The IPO remains a central part of our strategy. We will move forward with it as soon as the market conditions allow," Alary said.

Preferred IPO Timeline

• He would prefer an IPO before the presidential elections in France, starting April 18, 2027.

German Government's Potential Stake

Ongoing Negotiations

• The German government is in talks to acquire a 50% stake in the Franco-German tank maker from its German owner families, a person close to the matter told Reuters last week.

Intermediate Step to Market Listing

• Alary sees this merely as an intermediate step on the way to a market listing: "The only thing that has changed now is that there could be two steps instead of just one."

Welcoming the Federal Government as Shareholder

• He reiterated that the federal government would be "very welcome" as a shareholder in KNDS.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Alexander HuebnerWriting by Linda PasquiniEditing by Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • KNDS intends to launch an IPO as soon as market conditions permit, ideally before France’s April 18, 2027 presidential election, says CEO Jean‑Paul Alary.
  • Germany is negotiating to acquire up to a 50% stake—this would be an intermediate step, not an alternative, to the IPO.
  • Previous IPO attempts were delayed due to volatile defence-sector markets, but the German state’s involvement and improved governance pave the way for relaunching.
  • KNDS’s IPO—planned as a dual listing in Paris and Frankfurt—could value the company at €12–18 billion, making it one of Europe’s largest defence offerings.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are KNDS's plans regarding an IPO?
KNDS plans to proceed with an initial public offering as soon as market conditions are favorable.
When does the KNDS CEO prefer to hold the IPO?
The CEO would prefer to hold the IPO before the French presidential elections starting April 18, 2027.
Is the German government involved in KNDS's IPO plans?
The German government is in talks to acquire a 50% stake in KNDS as an intermediate step toward a market listing.
How does KNDS CEO Jean-Paul Alary view the German government's potential stake?
Jean-Paul Alary would welcome the German government as a shareholder in KNDS.
Why might the KNDS IPO process have two steps?
The IPO process may involve two steps if the German government acquires a stake before the market listing.

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