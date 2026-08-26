GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Britain plans new Bank of England objective to support payments innovation - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Britain plans new Bank of England objective to support payments innovation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking fintech Regulation cryptocurrency

Britain Unveils New Bank of England Objective for Payments Innovation and Stablecoins

Government Plans and Regulatory Developments in Digital Payments

Introduction to the New Objective

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The British government plans to give the Bank of England a new "secondary objective" to support innovation in payment systems and digital money such as stablecoins, while maintaining financial stability as the central bank's primary responsibility, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

Understanding Stablecoins

Definition and Usage

Stablecoins are crypto tokens designed to hold a steady value and are predominantly used in crypto trading as well as, increasingly, in payments. They have grown rapidly in recent years, particularly under the crypto-friendly policies drawn up by the Trump administration.

Regulatory Objectives and Responses

Keeping Pace with Technology

• The proposed objective is intended to help ensure that regulation keeps pace with changes in payments technology, according to the Treasury.

Bank of England's Reaction

• Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden welcomed the announcement.

Financial Regulator's Adjustments

• Britain's financial regulator said in June that it would reduce its planned capital requirements for stablecoin issuers after industry pushback, as it unveiled regulations to bring the cryptoasset sector fully within its remit for the first time.

Government Policy and Oversight

Pro-Growth Approach

• Britain's new government under Prime Minister Andy Burnham plans to maintain its predecessor's pro-growth approach to financial services regulation, Reuters has reported, with new Finance Minister John Healey retaining several Treasury ministers from the previous administration.

Parliamentary Reporting

• The bank would be required to report annually to parliament on how it is advancing the innovation objective, the Treasury said.

Industry and Ministerial Perspectives

Potential of Digital Payments Technology

• City Minister Lucy Rigby said developments in digital payments technology, including tokenization, had the potential to transform financial markets.

Statement from City Minister Lucy Rigby

Maintaining Financial Stability and Driving Innovation

• "Whilst financial stability will always remain the Bank's primary objective, this secondary objective will support the Bank to continue to drive innovation in payments and digital finance, ensuring that the UK remains a global leader in financial services," Rigby said in the statement.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Natalia Bueno Rebolledo and Mrinmay Dey in Mexico City; Editing by Mark Porter)

Key Takeaways

  • The Bank of England’s primary mandate remains financial stability, now supplemented by a secondary goal of fostering innovation in payment systems, including stablecoins (Treasury announcement, Aug 26, 2026).
  • This builds on existing frameworks: the 2023 FSMA granted the Bank a secondary innovation objective in its FMI regulation, and the Bank has already embarked on tokenisation, sandboxing, and stablecoin regulation efforts to modernise UK payments. (BoE discussion papers, sandbox and systemic stablecoin policy).
  • Under the new plan, the Bank must report annually to Parliament on how it's promoting payments innovation, signaling increased transparency and accountability in supporting the UK's fintech leadership.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new objective for the Bank of England?
The U.K. government plans to give the Bank of England a secondary objective to support payments innovation and digital money, including stablecoins.
Will financial stability remain a priority?
Yes, financial stability will remain the Bank of England's primary responsibility while innovation becomes a secondary objective.
How will the Bank of England be held accountable for this new objective?
The Bank of England will be required to report annually to parliament on progress with the innovation objective.
What recent regulatory changes affect stablecoins in the UK?
The UK financial regulator plans to reduce capital requirements for stablecoin issuers and bring the cryptoasset sector fully within its remit.
Why is the UK government focusing on payments innovation?
The government aims to keep regulations updated with advancements in payments technology and ensure the UK remains a global financial leader.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for French security chief sees new threats after Leipzig drone attack

French security chief sees new threats after Leipzig drone attack

Image for Nvidia forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates

Nvidia forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates

Image for Meta agrees to pay $18 billion to settle US lawsuits over children's social media addiction

Meta agrees to pay $18 billion to settle US lawsuits over children's social media addiction

Image for Oil settles down after choppy session as investors weigh Hormuz talks

Oil settles down after choppy session as investors weigh Hormuz talks

Image for OpenAI report says its network was hacked by its own rogue AI agents

OpenAI report says its network was hacked by its own rogue AI agents

Image for US data buoys dollar as Fed hike expectations nudged higher

US data buoys dollar as Fed hike expectations nudged higher

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for US senator hopes 'sledgehammer' Russian sanctions will pass next month
US senator hopes 'sledgehammer' Russian sanctions will pass next month
Image for SNB's Martin says "robust" level of capital not a disadvantage for banks
SNB's Martin says "robust" level of capital not a disadvantage for banks
Image for Iran and Oman still working on Strait of Hormuz accord, says senior Iranian source
Iran and Oman still working on Strait of Hormuz accord, says senior Iranian source
Image for Apple to launch next iPhone on September 9 in first major event under new CEO Ternus
Apple to launch next iPhone on September 9 in first major event under new CEO Ternus
Image for Exclusive-German minister is set to meet UniCredit's CEO in first direct Commerzbank talks
Exclusive-German minister is set to meet UniCredit's CEO in first direct Commerzbank talks
Image for Dolly Parton leaves legacy of literacy, advocacy and charitable giving
Dolly Parton leaves legacy of literacy, advocacy and charitable giving
Image for Volkswagen CEO, labour boss dig in ahead of key board meeting
Volkswagen CEO, labour boss dig in ahead of key board meeting
Image for Swiss National Bank's Martin backs tougher capital rules for UBS
Swiss National Bank's Martin backs tougher capital rules for UBS
Image for FTSE 100 edges lower as healthcare, energy stocks weigh; Iran-Oman talks in focus
FTSE 100 edges lower as healthcare, energy stocks weigh; Iran-Oman talks in focus
Image for Germany and UniCredit to talk about Commerzbank amid takeover battle
Germany and UniCredit to talk about Commerzbank amid takeover battle
Image for Exclusive-China's Moonshot in talks with Microsoft, Amazon, Google over K3 revenue sharing, sources say
Exclusive-China's Moonshot in talks with Microsoft, Amazon, Google over K3 revenue sharing, sources say
Image for Kremlin says US spy chief met with Russian counterparts during Moscow visit
Kremlin says US spy chief met with Russian counterparts during Moscow visit
View All Finance Posts