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UK's THG forecasts 2026 core profit above market view on nutrition demand, shares rise - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's THG forecasts 2026 core profit above market view on nutrition demand, shares rise

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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THG Predicts 2026 Profit Exceeding Expectations Amid Nutrition Demand Surge

THG's Financial Outlook and Market Performance

2026 Profit Forecast and Analyst Consensus

Oct 15 (Reuters) - British e-commerce platform THG forecast on Thursday that its adjusted core profit for fiscal year 2026 would beat market expectations, driven by strong demand for its sports nutrition and supplements brand and favourable whey protein prices. 

Profit and Share Performance Highlights

• THG expects 2026 adjusted core profit to be at £103 million ($136.44 million), above company-compiled analyst consensus of £101.7 million

• Shares of the company rose as much as 10% in early trading

Revenue and Nutrition Business Growth

• The company reported revenue growth of 1.5% to £408.8 million for the third quarter ended September 30, while the nutrition business grew 5.3% to £152.4 million

Whey Protein Price Trends

• Prices of whey declined through September and early October, the company said, amid supply increases and growing product substitution

Whey Procurement and Pricing Strategy

• THG said that whey requirements for the fourth quarter have been secured at more favourable pricing than the third and first quarter of 2027; coverage is now being secured below prevailing market rates

Operational Initiatives and Future Outlook

• THG said it continues to progress initiatives to mitigate the impact of EU duty and tariff changes, and expects them to be implemented in the second quarter of FY2027

Cash Flow and Management Commentary

•  “Alongside disciplined working capital management, we remain on track to deliver our first year of positive free cash flow since IPO," said CEO Matthew Moulding

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7549 pound)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • THG upgrades FY2026 adjusted EBITDA to £103 million, exceeding analyst consensus of £101.7 million (tradingview.com).
  • Nutrition division delivered Q3 revenue of £152.4 million (+5.3% YoY), aided by Myprotein unit volume growth and omnichannel partnerships (tradingview.com).
  • Whey protein concentrate (WPC80) prices have fallen ~20% since early September, improving margin outlook for FY27 and enabling forward cost cover below market rates (tradingview.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What factors are driving THG's profit growth?
Strong demand for THG's sports nutrition and supplements brand and favourable whey protein prices are key growth drivers.
How is THG managing changes in costs and tariffs?
THG is progressing initiatives to mitigate the impact of EU duty and tariff changes, expecting implementation in Q2 FY2027.
What is THG's outlook on free cash flow?
THG expects to deliver its first year of positive free cash flow since its IPO.

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