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Unilever to sell Welly bandage brand to Forward Consumer Partners - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Unilever to sell Welly bandage brand to Forward Consumer Partners

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 19, 2026

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Finance Markets Mergers & Acquisitions

Unilever Sells Welly Bandage Brand to Forward Consumer Partners in Q4 Deal

Unilever's Divestment of Welly Health PBC

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Unilever on Monday said it has agreed to sell Welly Health PBC to private-equity firm Forward Consumer Partners, but did not disclose financial terms of the sale.

Background of the Welly Acquisition

The consumer products giant had acquired a majority stake in the US brand, known for its colorful adhesive bandages, in 2021 from Welly co-founder Eric Ryan for an undisclosed price.

Deal Details and Timeline

• The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to customary closing conditions

Leadership and Strategic Changes

• Forward Consumer Partners is expected to bring back Ryan as a strategic adviser and board member, the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the story, said

Unilever's Strategic Shift

• Unilever, the maker of Knorr stock cubes and Hellmann's mayonnaise, has been shifting towards beauty and well-being brands under CEO Fernando Fernandez

Forward Consumer Partners' Response

• Forward Consumer Partners did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment

(Reporting by Abigail Summerville in New York and Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • Unilever originally acquired 51% of Welly Health PBC in January–February 2021 to bolster its health & wellbeing portfolio (sec.gov)
  • The sale reflects Unilever’s ongoing strategic shift away from food toward beauty, personal care and wellness, a move reinforced by its planned combination of its Foods business with McCormick earlier in 2026 (unilever.com)
  • Forward Consumer Partners, founded in 2023, specializes in branded consumer acquisitions and will bring in Welly co‑founder Eric Ryan as strategic adviser and board member (cbinsights.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who bought Welly Health PBC from Unilever?
Private-equity firm Forward Consumer Partners has agreed to buy Welly Health PBC from Unilever.
What is Welly known for?
Welly is known for its colorful adhesive bandages.
When is the Welly sale expected to close?
The sale is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to customary closing conditions.
Will Eric Ryan return to Welly?
Yes, Eric Ryan is expected to return as a strategic adviser and board member.
Why is Unilever selling Welly?
Unilever is shifting its focus towards beauty and well-being brands under CEO Fernando Fernandez.

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