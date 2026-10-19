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Solvay cuts 2026 forecast after Middle East conflict hits third quarter - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Solvay cuts 2026 forecast after Middle East conflict hits third quarter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 19, 2026

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Solvay Reduces 2026 Outlook After Middle East Conflict Impacts Q3 Earnings

Solvay's Financial Performance and Outlook

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Solvay cut its 2026 forecast after the Middle East conflict and a peroxide plant shutdown at Sadara in Saudi Arabia hit third-quarter earnings.

Revised Financial Guidance

The chemicals group now sees full-year EBITDA of €720 million to €740 million, slightly below the company-compiled consensus of €775 million, and free cash flow of between €120 million and €150 million.

Previous vs. Current Forecasts

• Solvay previously forecast 2026 underlying EBITDA of €770 million to €850 million and free cash flow of at least €200 million

Q3 Earnings Breakdown

• The group posted preliminary third-quarter underlying EBITDA of €173 million, missing consensus by 7%, and sales in line at €1.03 billion

Impact of Middle East Conflict

• It said the Middle East conflict reduced quarterly underlying EBITDA by about €25 million, including nearly €15 million linked to the shutdown of the peroxide plant at the Sadara complex in Saudi Arabia

Mitigation Strategies

• Solvay said it was pursuing options to limit the shutdown's financial impact, citing joint-venture contractual provisions that could allow it to recover lost profit

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8921 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Cherfan in Gdansk; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shreya Biswas)

Key Takeaways

  • Solvay’s preliminary Q3 underlying EBITDA came in at €173 million—7% below consensus—with sales at €1.03 billion and free cash flow of €54 million (finance.yahoo.com).
  • The Middle East conflict reduced Q3 underlying EBITDA by about €25 million, including ~€15 million linked specifically to the Sadara JV peroxide plant shutdown (finance.yahoo.com).
  • Full‑year 2026 guidance has been revised downward to EBITDA of €720–740 million and free cash flow of €120–150 million, both below previous projections of €770–850 million and ≥€200 million (finance.yahoo.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Middle East conflict affect Solvay's earnings?
The Middle East conflict reduced Solvay's quarterly underlying EBITDA by about €25 million, including nearly €15 million due to the shutdown at the Sadara peroxide plant.
How much free cash flow does Solvay expect for the full year?
Solvay expects full-year free cash flow in the range of €120 million to €150 million, below its previous forecast of at least €200 million.
Is Solvay seeking ways to recover from financial losses?
Yes, Solvay is exploring options to limit the financial impact of the shutdown through joint-venture contractual provisions that may allow it to recover lost profit.

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