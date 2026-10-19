GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
China's Hansoh Pharma strikes drug deal with Roche worth over $15 billion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

China's Hansoh Pharma strikes drug deal with Roche worth over $15 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 19, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Pharma Deals Markets Biotech

Hansoh Pharma and Roche Sign $15 Billion Oncology Partnership Deal

By Nichiket Sunil and Patrick Wingrove

Major Oncology Licensing Agreement Between Hansoh and Roche

Deal Overview and Financial Terms

Oct 19 (Reuters) - China's Hansoh Pharmaceutical said on Monday it has entered into a partnership and licensing deal with Roche potentially worth more than $15 billion that covers a portfolio of antibody-drug conjugate programs.

As part of the deal with the Swiss drugmaker's unit F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Hansoh will receive an upfront payment of $400 million, a first anniversary payment of $110 million and further milestone payments. 

Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technology

Antibody-drug conjugates are targeted cancer therapies that act like guided missiles, attaching toxic chemotherapy directly to tumor cells while sparing healthy tissue.

Roche currently sells two approved ADCs, Kadcyla and Polivy, that analysts expect to generate a combined 3.5 billion Swiss francs ($4.3 billion) this year, according to LSEG data.

Development and Commercialization Rights

Under the terms of the Hansoh partnership, the Chinese company will lead early development until global Phase Ia clinical trials are complete. 

Roche will then take over worldwide development and commercialization, the Chinese company said, excluding mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, where Hansoh retains rights. 

Hansoh also has the option to take part in developing up to two programs outside those markets. 

Strategic Importance for Roche

Roche said the collaboration, combined with its own research, gave the company the opportunity to advance antibody-drug conjugates as a central component of its next-generation oncology strategy.

The two companies have previously partnered on colorectal cancer treatments.

Roche’s Broader Dealmaking Strategy

Recent Partnerships and Licensing Deals

ROCHE STEPPING UP DEALMAKING

Facing impending patent cliffs on aging blockbusters, Roche is increasingly turning to external dealmaking to rebuild its pipeline and capture next-generation therapies. 

Other Notable Deals in 2023

In August, the Swiss drugmaker's Genentech struck a deal with DualityBio worth up to $1 billion for its ADC therapies.

Earlier this month, Roche secured an obesity drug licensing agreement worth up to $1.16 billion with China's Rona Therapeutics, following a January commitment of $100 million upfront for a non-exclusive patent license from Structure Therapeutics covering oral weight-loss drugs.

Market Impact and Industry Trends

Teaming up with Hansoh could also fast-track Roche’s route to market. While Roche is advancing oral SERDs like giredestrant in breast cancer, its broader late-stage pipeline faces a notable valley until the end of the decade, making external partnerships essential for near-term momentum.

Drugmakers have struck over a dozen licensing deals with Chinese companies in the past year, highlighted by AstraZeneca’s $18.5 billion obesity drug pact with CSPC in January and Bristol Myers Squibb’s $15.2 billion multi-program alliance with China’s top drugmaker, Jiangsu Hengrui, in May. 

(Reporting by Nichiket Sunil in Bengaluru and Patrick Wingrove in London; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • The agreement spans two preclinical ADC programs plus Roche‑proposed targets using Hansoh’s proprietary platform, with Hansoh leading development through global Phase Ia and retaining Greater China rights, while Roche handles global commercialization beyond that region.
  • Roche’s dealmaking pattern reflects its strategy to counter a looming patent cliff and bolster its oncology pipeline, following similar ADC and obesity therapy deals in 2026.
  • Hansoh’s R&D expansion and rising prominence illustrate China’s growing role in innovative biologics and global pharmaceutical collaborations.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of the Hansoh Pharma and Roche drug deal?
The partnership between Hansoh Pharma and Roche is potentially worth over $15 billion, including upfront, anniversary, and milestone payments.
What therapeutic area does the deal between Hansoh Pharma and Roche focus on?
The deal focuses on antibody-drug conjugate programs, which are targeted cancer therapies.
Who will lead the early development of the antibody-drug conjugate programs?
Hansoh Pharma will lead early development until global Phase Ia clinical trials are complete, after which Roche will take over worldwide commercialization.
Which markets does Hansoh retain rights to in the collaboration with Roche?
Hansoh retains commercialization rights in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.
Why is Roche pursuing external dealmaking partnerships?
Roche is increasing external partnerships to rebuild its pipeline and secure next-generation therapies amid pending patent cliffs on existing drugs.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Second-hand clothing app Vinted purges suspected stolen goods after France riots

Second-hand clothing app Vinted purges suspected stolen goods after France riots

Image for UK's Doncaster Sheffield Airport set for public ownership ahead of reopening

UK's Doncaster Sheffield Airport set for public ownership ahead of reopening

Image for Ahold Delhaize reports cybersecurity incident to Dutch police

Ahold Delhaize reports cybersecurity incident to Dutch police

Image for Europe EV sales rose 70% in September, around 30% of market share

Europe EV sales rose 70% in September, around 30% of market share

Image for French markets tumble as riots add to political crisis 

French markets tumble as riots add to political crisis 

Image for Ithaca may halt Britain investment without Rosebank approval, FT reports

Ithaca may halt Britain investment without Rosebank approval, FT reports

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Top hyperscalers likely to have more AI-linked debt than now known, S&P Global warns
Top hyperscalers likely to have more AI-linked debt than now known, S&P Global warns
Image for Solvay cuts 2026 forecast after Middle East conflict hits third quarter
Solvay cuts 2026 forecast after Middle East conflict hits third quarter
Image for Unilever to sell Welly bandage brand to Forward Consumer Partners
Unilever to sell Welly bandage brand to Forward Consumer Partners
Image for Nvidia wins fast-growing AI startup Modal for new central processors
Nvidia wins fast-growing AI startup Modal for new central processors
Image for Hungary to cut deficit below 5% of GDP in Magyar's first budget plan
Hungary to cut deficit below 5% of GDP in Magyar's first budget plan
Image for Exclusive-India probing Pernod, Diageo Scotch imports under India-UK trade pact, sources say
Exclusive-India probing Pernod, Diageo Scotch imports under India-UK trade pact, sources say
Image for Siemens targets up to 80% factory automation with AI, board member says
Siemens targets up to 80% factory automation with AI, board member says
Image for Norway targets 'harmful' social media, games with under-16 ban
Norway targets 'harmful' social media, games with under-16 ban
Image for AI stocks bounce back after bruising selloff, CoreWeave gets Goldman upgrade
AI stocks bounce back after bruising selloff, CoreWeave gets Goldman upgrade
Image for KNDS would seek IPO as soon as possible, CEO says
KNDS would seek IPO as soon as possible, CEO says
Image for Germany's Merck buys Silence Therapeutics in $1.3 billion RNA drug deal
Germany's Merck buys Silence Therapeutics in $1.3 billion RNA drug deal
Image for Analysis-LME-linked group battles to secure trading data on sustainable metals premiums
Analysis-LME-linked group battles to secure trading data on sustainable metals premiums
View All Finance Posts