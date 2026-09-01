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Comstock plans to cut debt with $1.65 billion Haynesville stake sale to Azerbaijan's SOCAR - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Comstock plans to cut debt with $1.65 billion Haynesville stake sale to Azerbaijan's SOCAR

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Comstock to Cut Debt with $1.65B Haynesville Stake Sale to SOCAR

Comstock Resources Sells Haynesville Stakes to Azerbaijan's SOCAR

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Comstock Resources on Tuesday said it plans to sell stakes in its Haynesville shale assets and related midstream business to Azerbaijan's SOCAR for $1.65 billion in cash, as the U.S. natural gas producer aims to reduce its debt.

Financial Impact of the Sale

The sale, expected to close by year-end, will help bring down Comstock's pro forma net debt to about $1.5 billion from $3.1 billion as of June 30, according to the company. 

Comstock shares were up nearly 7% in premarket trading.

Details of the SOCAR Deal

Stake Distribution and Terms

Under the deal, SOCAR will gain a 20% interest in Comstock's Legacy Haynesville assets and a 15% stake in subsidiary Pinnacle Gas Services. Azerbaijan's state-owned oil and gas company will also get a 15% interest in Comstock's Western Haynesville assets, which will shrink to 7.5% after five years and once SOCAR earns a 15% return on its investment.

Timeline and Agreement Finalization

The companies aim to have a definitive agreement by October 31. 

Strategic Partnership Benefits

Comstock said the partnership will give SOCAR the opportunity to participate in future Legacy and Western Haynesville projects at the same percentages as its acquired interests, while SOCAR will provide Comstock avenues to market its natural gas to international customers.

Operatorship and Management

The U.S. gas producer will retain operatorship of the upstream assets and continue to manage and control Pinnacle Gas Services.

Drilling Venture with Jerry Jones

Venture Structure

Separately, Comstock said it has entered into a drilling venture with its majority shareholder Jerry Jones. Under the deal, a partnership owned by the Jones family will fund 80% to 85% of drilling and completion costs for 27 Haynesville wells over the next 12 months.

Projected Costs

The venture is expected to cost about $450 million, Comstock said. 

Reporting

(Reporting by Varun Sahay in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)

Key Takeaways

  • SOCAR to acquire 20% of Legacy Haynesville, 15% (reverting to 7.5%) of Western Haynesville, and 15% of Pinnacle Gas Services for $1.65 billion, improving Comstock’s balance sheet significantly. (Sources: press release (sec.gov); P&GJ coverage (prodadmin.pgjonline.com)).
  • Pro forma net debt will decrease from $3.1 billion as of June 30, 2026, to approximately $1.5 billion, enhancing liquidity and reducing leverage. (Sources: press release (sec.gov); P&GJ coverage (prodadmin.pgjonline.com)).
  • Comstock retains operatorship of upstream assets and control of Pinnacle, while SOCAR gains options on future development projects and helps Comstock access international gas markets. (Sources: press release (sec.gov); Marketscreener summary (ca.marketscreener.com)).
  • The $450 million drilling venture funded by the Jones family will cover 27 wells over 12 months (85% of Western and 80% of Legacy well costs), with interest reverting to Comstock after a 15% return. (Sources: press release (sec.gov); RTTNews (rttnews.com)).
  • The dual strategy—debt reduction via SOCAR partnership and accelerated development via drilling JV—positions Comstock to tap into its 545,000 net acres in Western Haynesville for LNG, power generation, and data center demand. (Source: press release (sec.gov)).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of the Haynesville shale stake sale by Comstock?
Comstock plans to sell stakes in its Haynesville shale assets and midstream business to SOCAR for $1.65 billion in cash.
How will the sale affect Comstock's debt?
The deal is expected to reduce Comstock's pro forma net debt to about $1.5 billion from $3.1 billion.
What stakes will SOCAR acquire under this agreement?
SOCAR will get 20% of Legacy Haynesville assets, 15% of Pinnacle Gas Services, and 15% of Western Haynesville assets, reducing to 7.5% in five years.
When is the Haynesville stake sale expected to close?
The sale is expected to close by the end of the year.
Who will retain operatorship of the upstream assets after the sale?
Comstock will continue to operate the upstream assets and manage Pinnacle Gas Services after the sale.

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