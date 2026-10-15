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UK's Travis Perkins reports fall in like-for-like sales amid construction slump - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Travis Perkins reports fall in like-for-like sales amid construction slump

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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Travis Perkins Posts Lower Sales as Construction and Spending Slow in UK

Travis Perkins Q3 Sales Performance and Market Challenges

Overview of Q3 Financial Results

Oct 15(Reuters) - British building materials supplier Travis Perkins on Thursday reported a 1.3% fall in like-for-like sales in the third quarter, as construction activity and consumer spending remain subdued amid geopolitical uncertainty.

Key Factors Impacting Sales

  • Soaring mortgage rates along with rising construction costs and inflation have prolonged the downturn in construction activity, weighing on demand from tradespeople, a major customer base for the company
  • The firm, which operates the Toolstation UK brand, reported a 1.6% fall in third-quarter group revenue
  • The company noted a tougher comparison from discounts provided in the same quarter a year ago

Stock Performance and Strategic Initiatives

Stock Movement and Market Response

  • Travis Perkins' stock is down 6.6% this year, despite receiving a temporary boost from the UK's 'Your First Home' scheme that is expected to lift new home construction

Turnaround Plan and Cost Management

Leadership and Strategic Actions
  • Under CEO Gavin Slark, it initiated a turnaround plan that includes raising prices to pass on cost increases due to the Middle East conflict
  • "Our ongoing cost discipline and trading approach are protecting profitability whilst we continue to identify and implement further operational efficiencies," Slark said

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Key Takeaways

  • Like‑for‑like sales down 1.3% and group revenue down 1.6% in Q3 due to muted UK construction demand and fewer promotional discounts this year (sharecast.com)
  • Toolstation UK delivered solid growth and remains a bright spot, aiding overall performance (sharecast.com)
  • Under CEO Gavin Slark, the company continues passing through manufacturer cost rises, maintaining cost discipline and pursuing operational efficiencies (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Travis Perkins report a fall in like-for-like sales?
Travis Perkins experienced a 1.3% drop in like-for-like sales due to subdued construction activity and consumer spending amid geopolitical uncertainty.
How did mortgage rates and inflation impact Travis Perkins?
High mortgage rates, increased construction costs, and inflation extended the construction sector downturn, reducing demand from tradespeople.
What was the change in Travis Perkins' group revenue in Q3?
Travis Perkins reported a 1.6% fall in third-quarter group revenue compared to the previous year.
How is Travis Perkins responding to current market challenges?
Under CEO Gavin Slark, the company launched a turnaround plan, including raising prices and improving cost discipline to protect profitability.
What role did the 'Your First Home' scheme play for Travis Perkins?
The UK's 'Your First Home' scheme provided a temporary boost to Travis Perkins' stock by supporting new home construction.

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