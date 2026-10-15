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Finance

Jupiter Fund Management reports higher third-quarter inflows, assets hit record

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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Jupiter Fund Management Posts Record Third-Quarter Inflows and Asset Growth

Third-Quarter Performance Overview

Oct 15 (Reuters) - British asset manager Jupiter Fund Management reported higher third-quarter net inflows on Thursday, helped by improving client demand and stronger flows across its investment strategies.  

Key Financial Highlights

Here are some details:

Net Inflows and Asset Growth

• Net inflows totalled £700 million ($926.31 million) in the third quarter, compared with £300 million a year earlier, reversing second-quarter outflows of £800 million

Investor Sentiment and Market Factors

• Improving investor sentiment and demand for greater geographic diversification supported flows during the quarter, helping offset market volatility linked to renewed tensions in the Middle East

Client Demand and Recovery

• The update extends a recovery in client demand after Jupiter recorded its first year of positive net inflows since 2017 in 2025

Assets Under Management

• Assets under management rose 51% to a record £75.9 billion at September 30, compared with £50.4 billion a year earlier

Retail, Wholesale, and Investment Trust Flows

• Retail, wholesale and investment trust net inflows reached £1.0 billion, marking a fifth consecutive quarter of positive flows

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7557 pound)

(Reporting by Atharva Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 net inflows rose to £700 million from £300 million a year earlier, turning around a £800 million outflow in Q2.
  • Assets under management climbed 51% year‑on‑year to a record £75.9 billion as of September 30.
  • Retail, wholesale and investment trust channels delivered £1.0 billion in net inflows, marking a fifth consecutive quarter of positive flows.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much were Jupiter Fund Management's net inflows in the third quarter?
Jupiter Fund Management reported third-quarter net inflows of £700 million.
What drove the increase in inflows for Jupiter Fund Management?
Improving investor sentiment, higher client demand, and stronger flows across investment strategies boosted inflows.
How much did Jupiter's assets under management increase year-on-year?
Assets under management rose 51% to a record £75.9 billion, up from £50.4 billion a year earlier.
How does this quarter’s performance compare to last year and last quarter?
Q3 net inflows were £700 million, up from £300 million a year ago, reversing Q2 outflows of £800 million.
What external factors helped support Jupiter's positive flows?
Greater geographic diversification and improved demand offset market volatility from Middle East tensions.

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