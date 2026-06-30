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UK's Sainsbury's echoes Tesco with slower quarterly sales growth - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Sainsbury's echoes Tesco with slower quarterly sales growth

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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UK's Sainsbury's echoes Tesco with slower quarterly sales growth

Sainsbury's Quarterly Performance and Market Context

By James Davey

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Sainsbury's, Britain's second-largest supermarket group, on Tuesday joined industry leader Tesco in reporting slower underlying sales growth in its first quarter, but left its full-year profit guidance unchanged.

Impact of External Factors on Retail Sector

The Middle East conflict has pushed up energy prices, weighing on consumer confidence and spending, and adding to the challenges facing the UK retail sector and wider economy.

Sales Breakdown and Market Share

Sainsbury's, which has a UK grocery market share of 15.3%, said like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, rose 2.1% in the 16 weeks to June 20 - below the 3.1% achieved in the previous quarter.

Grocery sales rose 3.6%, while general merchandise and clothing sales fell 3.7% and sales at Argos fell 0.5%.

Comparative Performance and Analyst Commentary

The group was up against a strong comparative performance in the first quarter last year when like-for-like sales rose 4.7%, boosted by favourable weather and cyberattack-related disruption at competitors Marks & Spencer <MKS.L and the Co-op.

Analysts at Bernstein said Sainsbury's reported "an overall encouraging set of results with continued strength in grocery and better than feared Argos performance."

Comparison with Tesco and Exposure to Non-Food Sales

Earlier this month, Tesco reported first quarter like-for-like sales growth slowed to 1.8%.

About one quarter of Sainsbury's sales are non-food, making it more exposed than Tesco to any slowdown in discretionary spending.

Outlook and Profit Guidance

"We have had an encouraging start to the year but the impact of the conflict in the Middle East on our customers and our business remains uncertain," Sainsbury's said, with CEO Simon Roberts noting that "customers are looking for value now more than ever."

The group kept its forecast for full-year 2026/27 total underlying operating profit of between £975 million and £1.075 billion ($1.29 to $1.42 billion). It made £1.025 billion in 2025/26.

Prior to Tuesday's update analysts were on average forecasting £1.061 billion for 2026/27.

Share Price Performance

Shares in Sainsbury's have risen 14% over the last year.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young and Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Sainsbury’s sales growth slowed versus both analysts’ expectations (2.7%) and the prior quarter’s 3.1%
  • Tesco similarly reported sluggish like‑for‑like growth (1.8% UK), underscoring sector‑wide pressure from tough comparables and consumer uncertainty (marketscreener.com)
  • Despite the slowdown, Sainsbury’s maintained its full‑year profit outlook, demonstrating confidence amid sector headwinds

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Sainsbury's sales growth in the first quarter?
Sainsbury's like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, rose 2.1% in the first quarter.
Did Sainsbury's change its full-year profit guidance?
No, Sainsbury's left its full-year profit guidance unchanged.
How does Sainsbury's recent sales growth compare to the previous quarter?
Sainsbury's previous quarter sales growth was 3.1%, higher than the recent 2.1%.
What is Sainsbury's share of the UK grocery market?
Sainsbury's currently holds a 15.3% share of the UK grocery market.

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