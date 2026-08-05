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UK new car sales rise 12% in July, prelim SMMT data shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK new car sales rise 12% in July, prelim SMMT data shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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UK New Car Registrations Jump 12% in July, Best Month Since Pre-Pandemic

British Car Market Sees Significant Growth in July

Preliminary Industry Data Highlights

(Fixes grammar in paragraph 1)

Year-on-Year Comparison

Aug 5 (Reuters) - British new car registrations in July were about 12% higher than a year earlier, hitting 156,000 units to log its best month since the pre-pandemic era, according to preliminary industry data released on Wednesday.

Upcoming Official Figures

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders will provide the final figures for the month at 0800 GMT.

Reporting Credit

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru)

Key Takeaways

  • July new car registrations recovered strongly with a 12% year‑on‑year increase to approximately 156,000 units – a post‑pandemic high for the month.
  • June had already seen robust growth, with new car sales up 11.4% to 213,166 units – the best June since 2019 (marketscreener.com).
  • Battery electric vehicle (BEV) uptake is a key driver of market growth, accounting for about 30% of registrations in June – a record share (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did UK new car registrations increase in July 2024?
UK new car registrations rose by about 12% in July 2024 compared to July 2023.
What was the total number of new cars registered in the UK in July?
Approximately 156,000 new cars were registered in the UK in July 2024.
Who provided the preliminary data on UK car sales?
The preliminary data was released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).
When will the final UK new car sales figures for July be released?
The SMMT will provide the final figures for July at 0800 GMT.

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