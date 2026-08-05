UK New Car Registrations Jump 12% in July, Best Month Since Pre-Pandemic
British Car Market Sees Significant Growth in July
Preliminary Industry Data Highlights
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Year-on-Year Comparison
Aug 5 (Reuters) - British new car registrations in July were about 12% higher than a year earlier, hitting 156,000 units to log its best month since the pre-pandemic era, according to preliminary industry data released on Wednesday.
Upcoming Official Figures
The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders will provide the final figures for the month at 0800 GMT.
Reporting Credit
(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru)