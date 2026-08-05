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Analysis-Europe's established tech firms emerge as unexpected AI winners - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Analysis-Europe's established tech firms emerge as unexpected AI winners

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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How Europe’s Established Tech Firms Are Leading AI Integration in Finance

By Leo Marchandon

Europe’s Tech Giants and the AI Boom in Finance

August 5 (Reuters) - The AI boom was widely expected to favour the new companies building the models. Recent earnings suggest it is some of Europe's biggest, well-established technology groups that are emerging as AI beneficiaries.

SAP, Capgemini, Sopra Steria and OVHcloud have all reported stronger demand, faster growth or upgraded outlooks as companies move from experimenting with artificial intelligence to deploying it across their operations.

The Challenge of Integrating AI in Complex Organizations

In the process, they discover that making AI productive inside a complex organisation is proving harder than gaining access to the technology.

Large organisations are unlikely to rely on a single AI provider. Instead, they are expected to use different models for different tasks depending on performance, security and regulatory requirements. The challenge increasingly lies not in choosing a model, but in making AI work with the software, data and business processes companies already use.

"AI applications are the battleground, and that is where most value will be created," UBS said in a recent note.

Strengths of Europe’s Established Firms

That plays directly to the strengths of Europe's established software, consulting and infrastructure groups, many of which built their businesses helping large organisations integrate complex technologies long before generative AI emerged.

Most large organisations do not start with a clean technological slate. AI systems must work with software built up over decades, fragmented databases, customised applications and increasingly complex governance requirements. They must also access live company information, while respecting permissions, preserving audit trails and fitting into workflows employees already use.

Constraints on AI Adoption

The complexity of that task is becoming one of the biggest constraints on AI adoption. Boston Consulting Group said deployment was advancing faster than companies' ability to manage it, with more than 70% of investors expressing concern about whether organisations have the technical and operational capabilities needed to succeed with AI.

As companies move from experimentation to application, spending on implementation, integration and governance is becoming an increasingly important part of the AI value chain.

Case Studies: SAP, Capgemini, Sopra Steria, and OVHcloud

SAP's cloud backlog rose 26% at constant currencies to €22.9 billion as companies continued moving critical finance, procurement, supply-chain and human-resources systems onto platforms that increasingly serve as the foundation for AI deployment.

The company's acquisitions of data specialist Dremio and AI company Prior Labs underline the growing importance of making enterprise data accessible to AI applications.

Capgemini raised its annual growth target after bookings climbed 9.2%, while Sopra Steria upgraded its outlook after organic growth accelerated to 5.3%.

The two Paris-listed companies are benefiting from the work that follows AI adoption: integrating models into workflows, managing data and building governance systems.

Sector-Specific Value

That work is particularly valuable in sectors such as defence, aerospace, healthcare and critical infrastructure, where AI must be fitted around specialist software and tightly controlled operational processes.

Demand for Control and Sovereignty in AI Deployment

A second trend is reinforcing the position of Europe's incumbents: growing demand for greater control over AI deployment.

Publicis Chief Executive Arthur Sadoun has said clients increasingly want advanced AI models operating within environments where they retain control over their technology and their data.

Security and Compliance Concerns

The preference is strongest in defence, aerospace and critical infrastructure, where concerns over sovereignty, security and compliance are particularly acute.

Airbus' decision to use Scaleway — owned by French telecoms group Iliad — for sensitive industrial and defence applications, alongside AI tools developed with Mistral, reflects that shift. Airbus expects around 70 critical applications to run on Scaleway by the end of 2028.

OVHcloud's public-cloud revenue rose 20.2% in its third quarter, providing early evidence that demand for European-controlled AI infrastructure — not exposed to extraterritorial laws such as the U.S. Cloud Act — is beginning to translate into commercial growth.

The Road Ahead for Europe’s Tech Incumbents

Europe's technology incumbents still need to prove that AI-driven demand can be sustained and that margins can withstand the automation of lower-value consulting and software work.

Recent results, however, suggest the biggest beneficiaries of AI may not be limited to those building the models. Increasingly, they may be the companies that make those models usable inside the world's largest organisations.

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham and Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • SAP’s constant‑currency current cloud backlog jumped 26%, reaching €22.9 billion, reflecting strong demand for to‑AI enable enterprise systems. [cite]citeturn0search0turn0search1
  • Capgemini saw bookings grow ~6.2% and confirmed a growth target of 6.5–8.5%, with over 10% of new bookings driven by generative and agentic AI. [cite]citeturn0search11
  • The advantage for incumbents lies in AI deployment—integrating models into legacy workflows, ensuring data governance and regulatory compliance, areas where large European software, consulting and infrastructure firms excel.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which European tech companies are benefiting most from the AI boom?
Companies like SAP, Capgemini, Sopra Steria, and OVHcloud are seeing strong demand and growth due to AI adoption across business operations.
Why do established tech firms have an advantage in enterprise AI deployment?
Their experience integrating complex technologies and existing infrastructure makes them well-suited to help large organizations deploy AI effectively.
What challenges do large organizations face with AI adoption?
Complex legacy systems, fragmented databases, governance requirements, and integrating AI into current workflows pose major challenges.
What trends are influencing AI deployment in Europe's finance sector?
Rising demand for controlled, secure AI solutions and integration into existing systems are strengthening the roles of established European firms.
How are cloud platforms like OVHcloud supporting AI integration?
OVHcloud’s growing revenue indicates increasing demand for public cloud services that support secure and scalable AI deployment for enterprises.

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