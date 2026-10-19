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Finance

UK's Doncaster Sheffield Airport set for public ownership ahead of reopening

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 19, 2026

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Doncaster Sheffield Airport Returns to Public Ownership; Reopening Planned for 2028

Key Developments in the Reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Background and Closure

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Britain's Doncaster Sheffield Airport, which closed almost four years ago but handled more than 1.4 million passengers in 2019, looks set to return to public ownership with a view to reopening next year.

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority on Monday said its mayor and regional leaders were set approve a deal to buy the airport, and adjacent land called the Innovation Quarter, from current owners Peel Land.

Planned Restoration of Services

Freight and Passenger Operations

• SYMCA plans to restore freight services from autumn 2027 and passenger services from spring 2028, subject to regulatory and operational work needed to reopen the airport

Approval and Funding

• The deal needs formal approval from the boards of SYMCA and Peel Land

• Last year SYMCA approved about £160 million ($213 million)of funding for the reopening

• SYMCA did not immediately disclose how much it would pay Peel. A report to its board said the deal was "not without risk" to the taxpayer, but recommended approval

• SYMCA would become freehold owner of the site

Strategic Importance and Regional Impact

Economic and Industrial Significance

• The South Yorkshire region, home to Boeing's first European factory, seeks to make the airport area a hub for sustainable aviation and advanced manufacturing

History of Closure and Delays

• Peel closed the airport in November 2022, saying it had never made a profit, after Wizz Air pulled its based aircraft. Peel rejected an offer of public money to cover losses for a year

• The reopening has been repeatedly delayed. As recently as February 2025, local authorities were targeting passenger flights by spring 2026

Financial Context

($1 = 0.7512 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Sam Tobin)

Key Takeaways

  • South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) is poised to acquire the airport’s freehold and nearby Innovation Quarter, pending board approvals and regulatory work.
  • Approximately £160 million of public funding has been approved to support the reopening, with earlier revenue support of £10 million and further strategic planning underway.
  • The reopening aligns with regional economic goals—developing a sustainable aviation and advanced manufacturing hub at Gateway East, restoring connectivity, jobs, and growth to South Yorkshire.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Doncaster Sheffield Airport reopen?
Freight services are planned to resume in autumn 2027, with passenger services targeted for spring 2028, pending regulatory approval.
Who is buying Doncaster Sheffield Airport?
The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) is set to acquire the airport and its adjacent Innovation Quarter.
How much funding has been approved for the airport's reopening?
SYMCA approved about £160 million ($213 million) of funding for the reopening.
Why was Doncaster Sheffield Airport closed?
The airport closed in November 2022 after operating at a loss and Wizz Air withdrew its based aircraft.
What are the risks associated with the public ownership deal?
A report to SYMCA's board noted the deal is 'not without risk' to taxpayers but still recommended approval.

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