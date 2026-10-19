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Finance

Second-hand clothing app Vinted purges suspected stolen goods after France riots

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 19, 2026

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Vinted Targets Suspicious Listings After France Riots, Removes Stolen Goods

Vinted's Response to Looting and Unrest in France

By Anna Peverieri

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Vinted, an app for buying and selling second-hand clothing, said on Monday it had increased checks on suspicious listings and removed adverts linked to looted goods following unrest in France.

Background: Nationwide Riots and Looting

Nationwide demonstrations across France over the cost of living and declining public service deteriorated into riots on Saturday, with shops looted across the country as violent groups clashed with police in one of the worst days of violence in years.

Vinted's Actions Against Stolen Goods

Immediate Measures Taken

Vinted said its teams had taken "immediate action" since the weekend to identify and remove listings suspected of being linked to looting, and had increased scrutiny of suspicious adverts.

Accounts found to have breached its rules could face permanent bans, it said.

Zero Tolerance Policy

"The sale of stolen goods, or soliciting them, is strictly prohibited on Vinted, and we have zero tolerance for it," a Vinted spokesperson said in a statement.

Collaboration with Authorities

The company said it was working with law enforcement and French authorities and would continue to adapt its processes to identify and counter emerging risks and malicious behaviour.

Government and Industry Response

Meetings with Marketplace Operators

Serge Papin, France's small businesses minister, said on X that authorities would meet later in the day with marketplace operators and officials from the interior and justice ministries, after goods stolen during Saturday's unrest were offered for sale online.

Platforms including Vinted, Amazon, eBay and TikTok were invited to the meeting on Monday, according to government officials.

Impact Beyond France

Vinted did not say whether it had seen a similar increase in suspicious listings in Italy, where unrest also led to the looting of luxury stores.

France, the UK and Italy are Vinted's largest markets.

Wider Impact on Luxury Brands and Retailers

Brands Affected by Unrest

Luxury groups including Louis Vuitton and Rolex, as well as make-up retail giant Sephora, have been caught up in unrest in France and Italy where some of the most violent protests seen in decades over living costs and declining public services have prompted police to fire tear gas and use water cannon as demonstrators looted shops and set fires.

About Vinted

Company Background

Founded in Lithuania in ​2008, Vinted became the Baltic state's first "unicorn" - a startup valued at €1 billion - in 2019. A secondary share transaction led by Sweden's EQT Growth valued Vinted at €8 billion earlier this year.

Security Measures and Policies

The online marketplace prohibits the sale of stolen items and relies on reports from retailers and users, among other checks, to detect suspicious listings.

Reporting and Detection

(Reporting by Anna Peverieri in Barcelona; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • Vinted swiftly removed listings linked to suspected looting during France’s October 17–18 protests and ramped up scrutiny of suspicious adverts—accounts violating its rules risk permanent bans.
  • The company is cooperating with French law enforcement and joined a government‑ordered meeting alongside Amazon, eBay and TikTok to address illicit goods on resale platforms.
  • Vinted’s robust growth continues: a secondary share sale in April 2026 valued the firm at €8 billion, following surging 2025 revenues (≈€1.1 billion) and profitability.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Vinted remove listings for stolen goods?
Vinted increased checks and removed listings suspected of being linked to looting after violent riots and looting in France.
How is Vinted responding to the sale of stolen goods?
Vinted is identifying and removing suspicious listings, banning accounts that breach rules, and working with law enforcement to prevent such sales.
Which countries are Vinted's largest markets?
France, the UK, and Italy are Vinted's largest markets.
What prompted the crackdown on suspicious listings?
Nationwide riots in France over living costs led to looting, prompting Vinted to tighten checks for stolen goods on its platform.
Is Vinted collaborating with authorities?
Yes, Vinted is working with French law enforcement and adapting processes to counter emerging threats.

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