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Retailer Ahold Delhaize reports cybersecurity incident to Dutch police - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Retailer Ahold Delhaize reports cybersecurity incident to Dutch police

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 19, 2026

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Finance cybersecurity Retail Netherlands

Ahold Delhaize Faces Cybersecurity Incident, Impacts Online Retail Operations

Overview of the Cybersecurity Incident and Its Impact

By Charlotte Van Campenhout

Incident Detection and Initial Response

AMSTERDAM, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Retailer Ahold Delhaize reported a cybersecurity incident to Dutch police on Monday after it detected suspicious activity in its infrastructure, the company said, adding it took some systems offline as ‌a ⁠precaution earlier this month.

Related Cyberattacks in Europe

Although only reported to the police on Monday, the incident coincided with a cyberattack in France that caused refrigerators and freezers at hundreds of stores to heat up to ​50 degrees ​Celsius (122 degrees ⁠Fahrenheit) overnight, sparking fires and spoiling food.

The Dutch National Cyber ​Security Centre said there ​was ⁠no reason to believe the incident in the Netherlands was directly linked to any cyberattacks in other countries.

Investigation Findings and Company Statements

Delhaize said its investigations found the suspicious activity had resulted from the "malicious actions of others", without specifying who might be responsible.

"Taking systems offline to help protect them was a precautionary measure that affected most of our brands across Europe and the United States. The investigation to date confirms this was the right decision", President and CEO Frans Muller said.

Impact on Online Retail Operations

Albert Heijn and Online Order Disruptions

NO ONLINE ORDERS BEFORE THURSDAY

Earlier on Monday, Ahold Delhaize's Albert Heijn, the Netherlands' largest supermarket chain, said it would not resume online deliveries before Thursday at the earliest, extending to at least 11 days an outage caused by the cybersecurity incident.

Online accounts for about 10% of Albert Heijn sales.

US and Belgian Operations

While Albert Heijn's website was back online on Monday, the websites of Ahold Delhaize’s US chains remained offline, a week after the cyber incident forced the company to shut down some of its IT systems. Ahold Delhaize said it expected e-commerce services at its US brands to resume "in the coming days".

Major US Brands Affected

The US brands, which include Stop & Shop, Giant Food, Hannaford and Food Lion, collectively rank among the country’s largest food retailers. Deliveries at Belgian chain Delhaize resumed over the weekend.

Customer Data and Physical Store Operations

Ahold Delhaize previously said that there was no evidence that any customer data had been stolen.

Physical stores of several chains have remained open, but have struggled with supplies as distribution channels were also affected.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Bart Meijer, Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Ahold Delhaize identified suspicious activity in its IT infrastructure on October 12, 2026 and proactively took systems offline across its brands in Europe and the U.S. as a protective measure. (newsroom.aholddelhaize.com)
  • On October 19, 2026, the company filed a formal report with Dutch police and confirmed coordination with the Dutch National Cyber Security Centre, emphasizing that no customer or associate data appears to have been compromised so far. (newsroom.aholddelhaize.com)
  • The incident overlapped with a separate cyberattack in France that caused supermarket refrigeration systems to overheat, but Dutch authorities said they saw no direct connection between the two events. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at Ahold Delhaize regarding cybersecurity?
Ahold Delhaize detected suspicious activity in its systems and reported a cybersecurity incident to Dutch police. The company took some systems offline as a precaution.
Were online orders affected by the Ahold Delhaize cyber incident?
Yes, Albert Heijn and US brand websites went offline, and online deliveries for Albert Heijn were suspended, with services expected to resume later in the week.
Was any customer data stolen in the Ahold Delhaize cybersecurity incident?
Ahold Delhaize stated that there was no evidence of any customer data being stolen during the incident.
Did the cyberattack affect Ahold Delhaize stores outside the Netherlands?
Yes, the incident affected most brands across Europe and the United States, including US retailers such as Stop & Shop, Giant Food, Hannaford, and Food Lion.
Is the Dutch cybersecurity incident linked to other international attacks?
The Dutch National Cyber Security Centre said there was no reason to believe the incident was directly linked to cyberattacks in other countries.

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