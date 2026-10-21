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UK's Domino's sales rise on demand for fried chicken, Italian style pizza - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Domino's sales rise on demand for fried chicken, Italian style pizza

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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Domino's UK Posts Q3 Sales Growth on Strong Fried Chicken, Pizza Demand

Domino's Pizza Group Q3 2024 Financial Performance Overview

Sales Growth Driven by Menu Innovation

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Britain's Domino's Pizza Group reported a 2.3% rise in third-quarter like-for-like sales on Wednesday, driven by demand for its Italianos pizza range and Chick 'N' Dip fried chicken products that have boosted order values.

Impact of Major Events on Sales

• The Soccer World Cup at the start of the quarter helped sales, momentum from which continued into August and September

System Sales and Analyst Expectations

• Total system sales, a measure of sales across all franchised and corporate outlets, rose 3.5% in the three months to September 30

• Year-to-date like-for-like sales growth was 4% at the pizza chain, ahead of expectations of 3.5% by Peel Hunt analysts

Industry Trends and Strategic Initiatives

Value Deals and Menu Expansion

• The fast food industry has been leaning on value deals, new menu items and loyalty perks to drive footfall

Chick 'N' Dip and "Peak Pizza"

• Domino's rolled out Chick 'N' Dip last year to cash in on the increasing popularity of fried chicken and as the industry grapples with "peak pizza"

Cost Management and Future Outlook

• Domino's said major costs are fixed for fiscal 2026 and into fiscal 2027, giving it confidence in delivering earnings growth in fiscal 2027 and beyond

Store Network and Guidance

• The company, which franchises more than 1,400 pizza stores across the UK and Ireland, maintained its full-year expectations

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Ronojoy Mazumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • Italianos pizza range and the Chick ’N’ Dip chicken concept boosted order values and drove growth (tradingview.com)
  • World Cup early‑quarter impact carried through into August and September, supporting momentum (tradingview.com)
  • Major costs are hedged through FY 2026 and into FY 2027, underpinning confidence in sustained earnings growth (lse.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove Domino's Pizza UK sales growth in the third quarter?
Sales growth was driven by strong demand for the Italianos pizza range and Chick 'N' Dip fried chicken products.
How did the Soccer World Cup impact Domino's UK sales?
The Soccer World Cup at the start of the quarter boosted Domino's sales and carried momentum into August and September.
What was Domino's UK like-for-like sales growth year-to-date?
Domino's UK reported a 4% year-to-date like-for-like sales growth, ahead of analyst expectations.
How many stores does Domino's franchise in the UK and Ireland?
Domino's franchises more than 1,400 pizza stores across the UK and Ireland.
What strategies is the fast food industry using to drive sales?
The industry is relying on value deals, new menu items, and loyalty perks to boost customer footfall.

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