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Carrefour shares drop after guidance cut on France riots - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Carrefour shares drop after guidance cut on France riots

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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Carrefour Shares Tumble 10% After Annual Earnings Guidance Cut Due to France Riots

Carrefour's Earnings Outlook and Market Reaction

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Shares in Carrefour fell in early trading on Wednesday after the French retailer cut its annual earnings target, warning that riots and looting in France could reduce operating income by as much as €200 million ($224 million).

Stock Performance and Market Indices

The stock was down around 10% as of 0726 GMT, the weakest performer both on the Paris blue-chip and the wider pan-European STOXX 600 indices.

It was on track for its biggest one-day decline since March 2020.

Reasons Behind the Earnings Cut

Impact of Riots and Increased Costs

The company lowered its full-year earnings outlook on Tuesday, citing higher costs and store disruptions linked to recent unrest in France. Chief Financial Officer Matthieu Malige said the total impact could amount to between €80 million and €200 million of operating income.

Analyst Reactions and Broader Implications

Analysts said the downgrade raised questions whether the group's challenges were confined to France.

JPMorgan's Perspective

JPMorgan said in a note the update highlighted "a lack of underlying momentum" across Carrefour's key markets, pointing to weak volumes in France, Spain and Brazil.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8913 euros)

(Reporting by Hugo Lhomedet, editing by Anna Pruchnicka)

Key Takeaways

  • Carrefour lowered its 2026 adjusted EPS growth from high single‑digit to ‘stable to slight’, citing an unprecedented unrest in France that disrupted operations and raised costs—impacting up to €200m in operating income (live.euronext.com).
  • About 50 Carrefour stores were directly impacted—looted or damaged—with broader disruptions from curfews and closures hitting footfall and consumer confidence during the critical fourth‑quarter trading period (live.euronext.com).
  • Shares dropped 7%–10% in early trading—their sharpest one‑day decline since March 2020—making Carrefour the weakest performer on both the CAC 40 and pan‑European STOXX 600 indices (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Carrefour shares drop sharply?
Carrefour shares fell after the company cut its annual earnings target due to potential losses from riots and looting in France.
How much could the France riots impact Carrefour’s operating income?
The company estimates the impact could reduce operating income by €80 million to €200 million.
What was the market reaction to Carrefour’s earnings downgrade?
Carrefour stock dropped around 10%, marking its biggest one-day decline since March 2020.
Did analysts comment on Carrefour’s performance in other markets?
Yes, analysts noted weak volumes in France, Spain, and Brazil, raising concerns about broader challenges.

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