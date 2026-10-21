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Finance

UK wealth manager Liontrust's quarterly outflows narrow, but retail withdrawals persist

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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Liontrust Q2 Outflows Narrow as Retail Withdrawals Persist Amid Institutional Demand

Quarterly Performance and Fund Flows Overview

Oct 21 (Reuters) - British fund manager Liontrust Asset Management reported net quarterly outflows on Wednesday as persistent retail withdrawals outweighed stronger institutional demand.

Key Financial Highlights

  • Net Outflows

    Net outflows narrowed to £459 million ($613.6 million) in the second quarter from £1.24 billion a year earlier

  • Retail vs Institutional Flows

    Outflows from UK retail funds and model portfolios totalled £666 million, outweighing £209 million of inflows into institutional accounts

Strategic and Market Factors

  • Investor Rotation and Demand

    The asset manager benefited from investor rotation out of US equities, strong demand for its European strategies and expansion of its international distribution network

  • Assets Under Management

    Assets under management and advice edged down to £24.06 billion from the previous quarter

  • Acquisition Outlook

    Liontrust expects to add about £1.9 billion of assets from its Hawksmoor acquisition by year-end

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7481 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Atharva Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • Quarterly net outflows improved significantly year‑on‑year, falling to £459 mn from £1.235 bn a year earlier (tradingview.com)
  • UK retail funds and model portfolios still saw heavy redemptions—£666 mn—despite £209 mn in inflows from institutional clients (as per Reuters)
  • Liontrust’s acquisition of Hawksmoor, expected to close by 31 December 2026, will add approximately £1.9 bn of AuMA (lse.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much were Liontrust's net outflows in the second quarter?
Liontrust's net quarterly outflows narrowed to £459 million in the second quarter.
What caused the ongoing outflows at Liontrust?
Persistent retail withdrawals from UK funds and model portfolios outweighed stronger institutional demand.
How did institutional demand impact Liontrust's performance?
Institutional demand brought £209 million of inflows, partially offsetting retail outflows.
What is Liontrust's current assets under management and advice?
Assets under management and advice edged down to £24.06 billion from the previous quarter.
What future growth does Liontrust expect from acquisitions?
Liontrust expects to add about £1.9 billion of assets from its Hawksmoor acquisition by year-end.

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