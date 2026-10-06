GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Key aircraft incidents that reshaped aviation safety rules since 9/11 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Key aircraft incidents that reshaped aviation safety rules since 9/11

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Aviation security

Major Aircraft Incidents That Changed Aviation Safety Regulations Since 9/11

By Gianluca Lo Nostro

Timeline of Key Aviation Incidents and Resulting Safety Regulation Changes

Oct 6 (Reuters) - A flydubai co-pilot stabbed his captain with an emergency "crash axe" in what UAE prosecutors have called a terrorist attack, with the plane plunging 16,000 feet in 30 seconds before it was brought under control by passengers and a stand-by crew.

It landed safely thanks to some heroics from the injured captain, with all on board surviving. The co-pilot is being questioned, with Israeli officials saying that he had planned the attack even before joining the airline.

The incident on the flight bound for Tel Aviv from Dubai has once more put on-board security and pilot-screening procedures under scrutiny, after previous incidents from 9/11 to the 2015 Germanwings crash led to changes in safety protocols.

Here is a timeline of some of the major commercial aviation incidents since 2001 and how they changed aviation security or cockpit access rules.

9/11 Attacks

Incident Overview

On September 11, 2001, al Qaeda hijackers took over four US passenger jets, crashing two into the World Trade Center in New York and one into the Pentagon outside Washington. Nearly 3,000 people were killed.

Impact on Aviation Safety Regulations

The attacks reshaped aviation security, with US airport screening beefed up in November that year and the federal air marshal programme greatly expanded.

US airlines had to install reinforced cockpit doors built to withstand forced entry and gunfire by April 2003. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) later made the doors a worldwide requirement.

A US rule requiring a second barrier to protect the cockpit whenever the door is opened in flight took effect for new aircraft in August 2026.

'Shoe Bomber'

Incident Overview

On December 22, 2001, British national Richard Reid tried to blow up an American Airlines jet flying from Paris to Miami with homemade explosives hidden in his shoes. Crew and passengers subdued him as he tried to detonate the bomb and the flight diverted safely to Boston.

Impact on Aviation Safety Regulations

The foiled attack led US airport security to require passengers to remove their shoes at security screenings starting in 2006, a mandate that was lifted in 2025.

Mozambique Airlines Crash

Incident Overview

An Embraer regional jet operated by Mozambique Airlines crashed in Namibia on November 29, 2013, after it began a sudden descent, killing 27 passengers and 6 crew members.

Investigators found the aircraft started losing altitude after captain Herminio dos Santos manually changed the settings while his co-pilot had gone to the bathroom. Dos Santos locked the co-pilot out of the cockpit and brought the plane down after altering the plane's speed and altitude several times.

Impact on Aviation Safety Regulations

In its final report, the Namibian agency investigating the incident recommended Mozambique regulators ensure two people are always in the flight deck and called on ICAO to create standards to stop authorized crew members from being locked out of the cockpit.

Germanwings Crash

Incident Overview

An Airbus A320 operated by Lufthansa's low-cost carrier Germanwings crashed in the French Alps on March 24, 2015, after co-pilot Andreas Lubitz locked the captain out of the cockpit and deliberately flew the aircraft into a mountainside, killing 150 people.

Investigators said Lubitz, whose death was ruled a suicide, had shown symptoms consistent with a "psychotic depressive episode" months before the crash.

Impact on Aviation Safety Regulations

Three days after the crash, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency issued a temporary recommendation that two people, one of them a pilot, remain in the cockpit at all times during flight. It later softened its position, leaving airlines to decide case by case, but tightened mental health rules, adding a mandatory psychological assessment for pilots.

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Flydubai flight FZ1073 faced an attempted mid‑air terrorist attack on September 30, 2026, when the Omani co‑pilot used the cockpit's emergency axe to stab the captain and try to crash the plane, leading to a 16,625 ft rapid descent—passengers and off‑duty crew intervened and landed safely in Saudi Arabia (internazionale.it).
  • Since 9/11, aviation safety protocols have evolved: reinforced cockpit doors became mandatory by April 2003, ICAO extended the requirement globally, and as of August 2026 a U.S. rule mandates a secondary physical barrier during in‑flight cockpit door openings (transportation.gov).
  • The 'shoe bomber' incident in December 2001 led to the shoe‑removal rule at U.S. airport security from 2006 until its repeal in July 2025, reflecting shifts in threat response and technology over time (en.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the 9/11 attacks change aviation safety rules?
The 9/11 attacks resulted in reinforced cockpit doors, increased airport security, and the expansion of the federal air marshal program.
What prompted US airport security to require shoe removal during screening?
The 'Shoe Bomber' incident in 2001 led to mandatory shoe removal at security checkpoints starting in 2006.
What aviation rule changes followed the Germanwings crash in 2015?
After the Germanwings crash, airlines were recommended to have two people in the cockpit at all times and introduced pilot psychological assessments.
How did the Mozambique Airlines crash impact cockpit access rules?
The crash led to recommendations requiring two people in the cockpit and calls for better regulations to prevent crew lockouts.
What recent incident has renewed scrutiny on cockpit security and pilot screening?
A 2023 incident on a flydubai flight, where a co-pilot attacked his captain, has renewed focus on cockpit security and pilot screening procedures.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for No plague cases detected in Siberia, Russia says, and locals play down scare

No plague cases detected in Siberia, Russia says, and locals play down scare

Image for Planned Moldova-Romania power line to be named after Trump

Planned Moldova-Romania power line to be named after Trump

Image for Mali separatists announce withdrawal from strategic northern Mali town

Mali separatists announce withdrawal from strategic northern Mali town

Image for Paramount wraps up mega Warner Bros merger to create Hollywood powerhouse Skydance

Paramount wraps up mega Warner Bros merger to create Hollywood powerhouse Skydance

Image for Ireland tries to balance cost of living help and spending restraint in generous annual budget

Ireland tries to balance cost of living help and spending restraint in generous annual budget

Image for Britain likely to expel Israeli diplomats if Jerusalem consulate closes, sources say

Britain likely to expel Israeli diplomats if Jerusalem consulate closes, sources say

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Capital Calls and Distribution Waterfalls: How Private Equity Fund Administration Actually Works
Capital Calls and Distribution Waterfalls: How Private Equity Fund Administration Actually Works
Image for Italy's tax evasion above expected and rising, Treasury report shows
Italy's tax evasion above expected and rising, Treasury report shows
Image for Oil slips as Mideast exports, G7 stockpile ease supply concerns
Oil slips as Mideast exports, G7 stockpile ease supply concerns
Image for Explainer-What do we know about plague institute lab worker's death in Russia?
Explainer-What do we know about plague institute lab worker's death in Russia?
Image for France's Mistral announces new AI model
France's Mistral announces new AI model
Image for Ukrainian drones kill two, hit fuel hub in one of biggest attacks on Moscow region, Russian war bloggers say
Ukrainian drones kill two, hit fuel hub in one of biggest attacks on Moscow region, Russian war bloggers say
Image for Sweden to deploy Patriot missiles to NATO hub in Poland
Sweden to deploy Patriot missiles to NATO hub in Poland
Image for German bank board member to leave in wake of brothel loan investigation
German bank board member to leave in wake of brothel loan investigation
Image for Euro bounces as falling French bond yields ease debt worries
Euro bounces as falling French bond yields ease debt worries
Image for Le Pen eyes bond markets with promise of bigger spending cuts if far right wins presidency
Le Pen eyes bond markets with promise of bigger spending cuts if far right wins presidency
Image for Russians open 220,000 digital rouble accounts in first month after launch, central bank says
Russians open 220,000 digital rouble accounts in first month after launch, central bank says
Image for Events firm Informa to buy Clarion for £2.24 billion from Blackstone
Events firm Informa to buy Clarion for £2.24 billion from Blackstone
View All Finance Posts