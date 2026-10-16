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UK watchdog moves to protect energy market from wholesale price swings - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK watchdog moves to protect energy market from wholesale price swings

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 16, 2026

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Ofgem Moves to Protect UK Energy Suppliers from Wholesale Price Swings

Ofgem's Market Stabilisation Charge Consultation

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The British energy regulator Ofgem on Friday launched a consultation on activating its market stabilisation charge, to protect energy suppliers from wholesale price swings and continued market volatility during a possibly tough winter.

Key Details from Ofgem's Statement

Mechanism Purpose and Protection

• The mechanism protects suppliers from losses when energy prices fall sharply by compensating suppliers that bought energy in advance if customers switch to cheaper deals

Background and Reintroduction

• Ofgem reintroduced the mechanism in May, after wholesale energy prices soared due to the Iran conflict

Consultation Focus

• The consultation seeks views on the proposed activation and how it should operate, including trigger levels, notice periods and deactivation arrangements

Impact on Customer Bills

• Ofgem said activating the mechanism would not automatically increase customer bills, with payments between suppliers only occurring if wholesale prices were to fall substantially

Official Statement

• "We're preparing for what is likely to be a difficult winter for many households," said Neil Kenward, interim director general of markets at Ofgem

Previous Operation of the Mechanism

• The mechanism previously operated between April 2022 and March 2024 to protect markets from price volatility triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Key Takeaways

  • The MSC was previously active April 2022–March 2024, shielding suppliers during sharp price drops from geopolitical shocks like the Russia‑Ukraine war (ofgem.gov.uk)
  • Ofgem reintroduced the MSC licence condition in dormant form earlier in 2026 and now proposes its activation, seeking input on trigger thresholds, notice periods and deactivation rules (ofgem.gov.uk)
  • Ofgem emphasises that MSC activation will not automatically increase consumer bills, as payments occur only if wholesale prices fall significantly; responses to the consultation are due by 29 October 2026 (ofgem.gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Ofgem’s market stabilisation charge?
It is a mechanism that compensates energy suppliers for losses if wholesale prices fall sharply and customers switch to cheaper deals.
Why is Ofgem considering activating the market stabilisation charge?
To protect energy suppliers from losses due to wholesale price swings and market volatility during a potentially tough winter.
Will activating the mechanism increase customer bills?
Ofgem stated that activating the mechanism won’t automatically increase customer bills, as payments occur only if prices fall substantially.
When was the market stabilisation charge previously in effect?
The mechanism operated between April 2022 and March 2024 during price volatility caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.
What does Ofgem’s consultation seek views on?
The consultation invites feedback on activation, operation details, trigger levels, notice periods, and deactivation of the mechanism.

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