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Finance

Money transfer firm Wise raises revenue growth outlook as cross-border volumes jump

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 16, 2026

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Wise Lifts Revenue Growth Forecast as Cross-Border Transactions Soar

Wise's Financial Performance and Strategic Developments

Revenue Growth and Customer Expansion

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Money transfer firm Wise said on Thursday it expects full-year revenue growth to come in at the upper end of its target range after strong customer growth and higher cross-border transaction volumes boosted second-quarter revenue.

Revenue and Margin Outlook

• Wise now expects fiscal 2027 net revenue growth near the upper end of its 15% to 20% target range and maintained its income-before-tax margin outlook near the top of its 20% to 25% range

Drivers of Growth

• The update reflects rising demand for low-cost international payments as consumers and businesses move more money across borders and hold more funds on digital platforms

Cross-Border Transactions and Customer Metrics

Transaction Volumes and Customer Base

• Cross-border payment volumes rose 22% to $71.7 billion, while active customers increased 20% to 12.5 million

Take Rate and Pricing Strategy

• However, the cross-border take rate, a measure of revenue earned from each dollar transferred, fell to 0.49% from 0.52% a year earlier as the company cut prices to attract new customers

Strategic Initiatives and Regulatory Challenges

Global Expansion Efforts

• Wise has been expanding its global payments network, but its US growth ambitions suffered a setback in July after regulators denied its application to create a national trust bank. The company said it intends to reapply for the licence

Quarterly Financial Highlights

• Net revenue grew 21% to $739.1 million during the second quarter, while customer holdings rose 28% to $43.5 billion

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Atharva Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Key Takeaways

  • Cross‑border volumes surged 22% YoY to $71.7 bn, while active customers rose 20% to 12.5 m in Q2 FY27 (owners.wise.com)
  • Wise now expects full‑year FY27 net revenue growth in the upper half (17.5–20%) of its 15–20% target and continues to target income‑before‑tax margin at the top of its 20–25% range (owners.wise.com)
  • Cross‑border take‑rate declined to 0.49% from 0.52%, reflecting Wise’s proactive investment in lower pricing to gain market share (owners.wise.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Wise raise its full-year revenue growth outlook?
Wise raised its revenue growth outlook due to strong customer growth and higher cross-border transaction volumes that boosted second-quarter revenue.
What was the increase in Wise's cross-border payment volumes?
Cross-border payment volumes increased by 22% to $71.7 billion during the second quarter.
How much did Wise's active customer base grow?
Wise's active customer base grew by 20%, reaching 12.5 million users.
What happened to Wise's US national trust bank application?
Wise's application was denied by regulators in July, but the company plans to reapply for the license.
What was Wise's net revenue growth and customer holdings in Q2?
Wise's net revenue grew by 21% to $739.1 million, and customer holdings rose 28% to $43.5 billion in Q2.

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