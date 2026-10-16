GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Ithaca Energy CEO Luciano Vasques to step down - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Ithaca Energy CEO Luciano Vasques to step down

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 16, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Energy leadership Markets

Ithaca Energy CEO Luciano Vasques to Retire After Leading Major Expansion

Leadership Transition and Company Growth

Retirement Announcement

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Ithaca Energy on Friday said that CEO Luciano Vasques intends to retire by March 31, 2027.

Succession Planning

Board's Search for New CEO

• The company said that the board has commenced the search for a successor

Vasques' Tenure and Achievements

Appointment and Background

Leadership After Eni UK Acquisition

• Vasques, formerly Eni UK managing director, was appointed to lead the combined group after Ithaca bought all of Eni's UK oil and gas producing assets in 2024

Business Expansion

Major Acquisitions and Portfolio Growth

• In his three years, he led the group through the business combination with Eni UK and through multiple acquisitions to expand its portfolio

Share Performance

Market Value Increase

• Under Vasques' tenure, shares of the company have nearly tripled in value

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • Luciano Vasques, previously Managing Director of Eni UK, became Ithaca Energy CEO upon completion of the Eni UK business combination in 2024 (ithacaenergy.com).
  • Under Vasques’ leadership, Ithaca executed significant acquisitions—culminating in the Eni UK integration—and nearly tripled its share value during his three‑year tenure (ithacaenergy.com).
  • The board has initiated a formal process to identify a successor ahead of Vasques’ planned retirement by March 31, 2027, ensuring continuity for ongoing growth and strategic execution (find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Luciano Vasques step down as CEO of Ithaca Energy?
Luciano Vasques intends to retire by March 31, 2027.
Who is searching for Luciano Vasques' successor at Ithaca Energy?
The board of Ithaca Energy has commenced the search for a successor.
What significant company changes occurred under Vasques' leadership?
Vasques led Ithaca Energy through the business combination with Eni UK and multiple portfolio-expanding acquisitions.
How did Ithaca Energy shares perform under Luciano Vasques?
Shares of Ithaca Energy nearly tripled in value during Vasques' tenure.
When was Luciano Vasques appointed CEO of Ithaca Energy?
Luciano Vasques became CEO after Ithaca acquired Eni's UK oil and gas producing assets in 2024.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Air traffic disrupted in Italy due to technical fault

Air traffic disrupted in Italy due to technical fault

Image for UK water regulator finds Severn Trent unit breached wastewater obligations

UK water regulator finds Severn Trent unit breached wastewater obligations

Image for China ready to cooperate with EU in tackling global imbalances

China ready to cooperate with EU in tackling global imbalances

Image for UK banking stocks dip on media report of budget tax increase

UK banking stocks dip on media report of budget tax increase

Image for Money transfer firm Wise raises revenue growth outlook as cross-border volumes jump

Money transfer firm Wise raises revenue growth outlook as cross-border volumes jump

Image for UK watchdog moves to protect energy market from wholesale price swings

UK watchdog moves to protect energy market from wholesale price swings

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Investors temper Anthropic IPO valuation expectations over revenue growth slowdown, sources say
Investors temper Anthropic IPO valuation expectations over revenue growth slowdown, sources say
Image for ACG orders 75 Airbus A320neo jets in lessor's biggest purchase yet
ACG orders 75 Airbus A320neo jets in lessor's biggest purchase yet
Image for Vehicles from Geely brands to come with Google built-in services outside China
Vehicles from Geely brands to come with Google built-in services outside China
Image for Man Group's assets under management hit record $270.9 billion, volatility drives inflows
Man Group's assets under management hit record $270.9 billion, volatility drives inflows
Image for Dolce & Gabbana Beauty unit sees double-digit growth in 2026
Dolce & Gabbana Beauty unit sees double-digit growth in 2026
Image for Russia moves on more European firms ahead of Zelenskiy's appearance at EU summit
Russia moves on more European firms ahead of Zelenskiy's appearance at EU summit
Image for Schneider Electric raises 2026 targets again on booming data centre demand
Schneider Electric raises 2026 targets again on booming data centre demand
Image for G7 to launch exercises to guard against AI cyber attacks
G7 to launch exercises to guard against AI cyber attacks
Image for Analysis-Hedge funds' role comes into focus following European bonds turmoil
Analysis-Hedge funds' role comes into focus following European bonds turmoil
Image for How Healey's first UK budget could ripple through markets
How Healey's first UK budget could ripple through markets
Image for Mideast war alters global bunker buying patterns, industry execs say
Mideast war alters global bunker buying patterns, industry execs say
Image for 3M to argue Australia's $1.4 billion 'forever chemicals' lawsuit legally flawed, court hears
3M to argue Australia's $1.4 billion 'forever chemicals' lawsuit legally flawed, court hears
View All Finance Posts