Means-Testing UK Disability Benefit Could Yield £8 Billion Annual Savings

Analysis of Proposed Means-Testing for UK Disability Benefits

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Britain's government could cut spending on its main disability benefit by a third if it limited eligibility by means-testing and it could use the savings to boost support for people with the most severe disabilities, a think tank said on Thursday.

Spending on the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) has jumped from £14 billion ($19 billion) in the 2019/20 tax year to £25 billion in 2025/26 and is forecast to reach £34 billion by 2030/31, the Institute for Fiscal Studies said.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham's government will receive the conclusions of a review into PIP by disability and equalities minister Stephen Timms in the coming months.

Potential Savings and Means-Testing Options

Means-Testing Integration with Universal Credit

• Means-testing PIP by integrating it into the broader Universal Credit welfare system, which is means-tested, would generate an initial saving of up to £8.2 billion a year, equivalent to 33% of current PIP spending

Review Recommendations and Non-Means-Tested Support

• Provisional recommendations from the Timms review published on September 11 said PIP should still provide a non-means-tested contribution to the extra costs caused by disabilities and remain primarily cash-based

Eligibility Changes for Younger Claimants

Ending Eligibility for Under-30s

• Ending eligibility for all claimants under 30 would save an estimated £5.5 billion annually, although many younger claimants have severe disabilities

Restricting Support for Less Severe Disabilities

• Restricting support for younger claimants with less severe disabilities would reduce potential savings to a maximum of £2.2 billion a year

Linking Payments to Severity of Disability

• Linking payments more closely to the severity of disability could help increase support for those most in need

Political Context and Previous Attempts

• Former Prime Minister Keir Starmer gave up on attempts to save around £5 billion a year in welfare spending due to opposition from within the Labour Party

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Article Credits

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken)