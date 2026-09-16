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Finance

UK think tank sees £8 billion in savings from means-testing disability benefit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Finance Disability Benefits UK economy public policy

Means-Testing UK Disability Benefit Could Yield £8 Billion Annual Savings

Analysis of Proposed Means-Testing for UK Disability Benefits

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Britain's government could cut spending on its main disability benefit by a third if it limited eligibility by means-testing and it could use the savings to boost support for people with the most severe disabilities, a think tank said on Thursday.

Spending on the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) has jumped from £14 billion ($19 billion) in the 2019/20 tax year to £25 billion in 2025/26 and is forecast to reach £34 billion by 2030/31, the Institute for Fiscal Studies said.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham's government will receive the conclusions of a review into PIP by disability and equalities minister Stephen Timms in the coming months.

Potential Savings and Means-Testing Options

Means-Testing Integration with Universal Credit

• Means-testing PIP by integrating it into the broader Universal Credit welfare system, which is means-tested, would generate an initial saving of up to £8.2 billion a year, equivalent to 33% of current PIP spending

Review Recommendations and Non-Means-Tested Support

• Provisional recommendations from the Timms review published on September 11 said PIP should still provide a non-means-tested contribution to the extra costs caused by disabilities and remain primarily cash-based

Eligibility Changes for Younger Claimants

Ending Eligibility for Under-30s

• Ending eligibility for all claimants under 30 would save an estimated £5.5 billion annually, although many younger claimants have severe disabilities

Restricting Support for Less Severe Disabilities

• Restricting support for younger claimants with less severe disabilities would reduce potential savings to a maximum of £2.2 billion a year

Linking Payments to Severity of Disability

• Linking payments more closely to the severity of disability could help increase support for those most in need

Political Context and Previous Attempts

• Former Prime Minister Keir Starmer gave up on attempts to save around £5 billion a year in welfare spending due to opposition from within the Labour Party

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7429 pounds)

Article Credits

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken)

Key Takeaways

  • Personal Independence Payment (PIP) spending has soared from about £14 bn in 2019/20 to £25 bn in 2025/26, and is forecast to hit £34 bn by 2030/31, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) (gov.uk).
  • Means‑testing PIP by integrating it into Universal Credit could deliver initial annual savings of up to £8.2 bn (≈33% of current PIP spending) (ifs.org.uk).
  • Measures such as ending full PIP eligibility for claimants under 30 could yield £5.5 bn in savings, or up to £2.2 bn if restricted only to those with less severe disabilities, thereby freeing resources to enhance support for more severely disabled individuals (ifs.org.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much could the UK government save by means-testing the disability benefit?
Savings could reach up to £8.2 billion a year, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies.
What are the provisional recommendations from the Timms review regarding PIP?
The review suggests PIP should still offer a non-means-tested contribution to cover extra costs from disabilities and stay primarily cash-based.
How much would ending PIP eligibility for claimants under 30 save?
Ending eligibility for all claimants under 30 could save an estimated £5.5 billion annually.
How could linking payments to disability severity affect support?
Linking payments more closely to severity could help boost support for those most in need.

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