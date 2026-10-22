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UK regulator urges pension trustees to stress-test over AI concentration risk - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK regulator urges pension trustees to stress-test over AI concentration risk

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Pensions Artificial Intelligence

UK Pensions Regulator Urges Stress-Tests for AI Concentration Risks

Regulator Warns of Hidden AI Exposure in Pension Portfolios

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - British pension funds could have greater exposure to AI-related risks than trustees realise, Britain's pensions regulator said on Thursday, and urged them to challenge advisers on how a market downturn could affect their portfolios.

AI Integration Across Sectors

In a statement the Pensions Regulator, or TPR, said AI was increasingly embedded across sectors, meaning even an apparently diversified portfolio could have "hidden exposure".

Assessing AI-Related Risks

It said trustees should assess both direct and indirect AI-related exposure across asset classes and stress-test how portfolios would perform under severe market stress.

Investment Governance and Risk Management

Ben Gunnee, executive director of market oversight at the TPR, said all pension schemes must maintain standards of investment governance and manage risk over the short, medium and long term.  

Trustees' Responsibilities

“That is why trustees should assess their AI-related exposure, test portfolio resilience and challenge advisers now to understand how market developments could affect their investments under different market conditions,” he said in a statement.

Broader Market Implications

Bank of England's Concerns

The Bank of England in a report in July also flagged the risk of a lack transparency in some AI funding arrangements may make it hard to identify the extent of the issue, meaning any selloff in highly valued AI stocks could have a very broad impact.

Global Investment Trends

Global corporate investment in AI-related activity more than doubled in 2025, according to the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence's 2026 AI Index Report.

(Reporting by Phoebe Seers; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • The Pensions Regulator urges trustees to stress‑test for both direct and indirect AI exposure in their portfolios, warning that diversification may mask AI concentration risk.
  • Global corporate AI investment more than doubled in 2025, with private investment accounting for the majority—raising systemic exposure concerns (hai.stanford.edu).
  • The Bank of England cautioned that lack of transparency in AI funding and growing reliance on debt could obscure risk and propagate shocks across the financial system (bankofengland.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the UK pensions regulator concerned about AI concentration risk?
The UK pensions regulator warns that pension funds may have more exposure to AI-related risks than trustees realize, potentially leading to hidden vulnerabilities in diversified portfolios.
What steps should pension trustees take regarding AI market risks?
Trustees should assess both direct and indirect AI-related exposure across all asset classes and stress-test portfolios for resilience under severe market conditions.
How could a downturn in AI markets impact pension portfolios?
A selloff in highly valued AI stocks could broadly affect portfolios due to hidden exposure, even if the portfolio seems diversified.
What has the Bank of England said about AI funding arrangements?
The Bank of England flagged that a lack of transparency in some AI funding makes it hard to assess risk, increasing potential market impact.
How significant has global investment in AI become?
Global corporate investment in AI-related activity more than doubled in 2025, according to the Stanford Institute's 2026 AI Index Report.

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