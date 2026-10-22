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P&G flags bigger hit to annual profit from higher commodity costs, beats revenue estimates - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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P&G flags bigger hit to annual profit from higher commodity costs, beats revenue estimates

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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P&G Warns of Bigger Annual Profit Hit From Soaring Commodity Costs

P&G Faces Rising Costs and Maintains Sales Growth

By Juveria Tabassum and Alexander Marrow

Profit Impact and Sales Performance

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble on Thursday warned of a profit hit from higher commodity-related costs this year, even as first-quarter sales beat Wall Street estimates, helped by demand for its beauty and home-care products.

The Pantene shampoo maker now expects higher raw material, energy and transportation costs to reduce fiscal 2027 profit by about $1.4 billion, up from its previous estimate of $1 billion.

Operating Margins and Cost Challenges

Core operating margin fell 80 basis points in the quarter ended September 30, despite 250 basis points of productivity savings, including efforts to make its supply chain more efficient.

Higher fuel prices have pushed up transportation and freight costs for packaged-goods companies, while a shortage of truck drivers on some routes has added to the pressure, a P&G spokesperson told Reuters.

US retail diesel prices, which have risen following the U.S. war in Iran, hit a record $6 a gallon in September and have remained elevated.

Cost Management Strategies

P&G is investing in product innovation while negotiating with suppliers and optimizing transportation routes to contain costs, the spokesperson said.

Sales Growth and Market Performance

The Tide maker's first-quarter net sales, however, rose 4% to $23.28 billion, beating analysts' estimates of $22.80 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Volumes rose in its beauty business, helped by demand for higher-priced hair-care products as consumers continued to spend on self-care despite pressure on household budgets from higher fuel and food costs.

In August, P&G said it would buy supplements maker Thorne as it sought to tap growing demand for health and wellness products.

Overall volumes rose 2.4%, while prices increased about 0.4% in the three months through September.

Industry Context

Swiss packaged-goods maker Nestle also topped estimates for organic sales growth on Thursday, helped by stronger volumes.

Outlook and Forecasts

P&G maintained its fiscal 2027 forecasts for organic sales growth of 1% to 3% and core earnings of roughly $7 per share.

P&G reported first-quarter core earnings of $2 per share, above analysts' estimate of $1.88.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Juveria Tabassum in Bengaluru and Alexander Marrow in London; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Key Takeaways

  • Profit impact raised to ~$1.4 billion for fiscal 2027, up from an earlier $1 billion estimate, driven by cost inflation in commodities, energy and logistics (fool.com)
  • First‑quarter net sales rose 4% to $23.28 billion, topping estimates on strength in beauty and home‑care despite margin pressure (fool.com)
  • Record‑high U.S. diesel prices—over $6 per gallon in September—are amplifying transportation costs across P&G’s supply chain (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is P&G expecting a bigger profit hit this year?
P&G forecasts a larger profit impact due to higher commodity, energy, and transportation costs, now estimating a $1.4 billion reduction in fiscal 2027 profit.
How did P&G's first-quarter revenue perform?
P&G's net sales rose 4% to $23.28 billion in the first quarter, exceeding Wall Street estimates of $22.80 billion.
What factors are increasing costs for P&G?
Higher fuel prices, transportation and freight expenses, and a shortage of truck drivers are driving up costs for P&G.
How is P&G addressing elevated costs?
P&G is investing in product innovation, negotiating with suppliers, and optimizing transportation routes to contain costs.

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