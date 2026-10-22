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European Parliament votes to approve three-year delay on EU methane rules - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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European Parliament votes to approve three-year delay on EU methane rules

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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European Parliament Agrees to Three-Year Delay on EU Methane Import Rules

EU Methane Emissions Rules and Importer Requirements

Background of the Vote

BRUSSELS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The European Parliament voted on Thursday to approve a three-year delay to the EU's methane emissions rules for oil and gas imports, after pressure from governments including France and the United States.

Details of the Proposed Delay

"Under Parliament's proposal, importers of crude oil, natural gas and coal would have until May 31, 2031, to show that supply contracts concluded or renewed since August 4, 2024 cover only fuel subject to monitoring, reporting and verification measures equivalent to EU rules," lawmakers said in a statement.

Significance of Methane Emissions

Methane is the second-largest contributor to climate change, after carbon dioxide.

Next Steps in the Legislative Process

Following this vote, lawmakers will now have to thrash out a final decision on the deadline with EU governments.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Sudip Kar-Gupta;Editing by Foo Yun Chee)

Key Takeaways

  • Importers must now demonstrate MRV‑equivalent methane standards by May 31, 2031, for contracts since August 4, 2024, easing immediate compliance pressure.
  • The decision follows intense pressure from key actors like France and the United States, and comes amid broader political and energy security concerns.
  • Next step: negotiations between the European Parliament and EU governments to agree on a final timeline and legislative text.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the European Parliament vote on regarding methane rules?
The European Parliament approved a three-year delay to the EU's methane emissions rules for oil and gas imports.
When will importers need to comply with the EU methane emissions rules?
Importers will have until May 31, 2031, to comply with the monitoring, reporting, and verification measures.
Why was there pressure to delay the EU methane rules?
Governments including France and the United States pressured for the delay.
What is the next step after the Parliament's vote?
Lawmakers will negotiate the final deadline decision with EU governments.
Why are methane emissions significant in climate change?
Methane is the second-largest contributor to climate change after carbon dioxide.

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