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UK motor parts retailer Halfords' first-half sales get a summer boost - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK motor parts retailer Halfords' first-half sales get a summer boost

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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Halfords Sees First-Half Sales Climb as UK Summer Drives Demand

Halfords First-Half Financial Performance Overview

Sales Growth and Profit Forecast

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Bicycles-to-car parts retailer Halfords posted a rise in like-for-like first-half sales on Wednesday and retained its annual profit forecast, as extended summers helped push sales of cycling, outdoor and camping equipment higher.

Key Financial Highlights

Here are some details:

Group Sales and Profit

• Group like-for-like sales grew 7.1% for the 26-week period to October 2

• The firm reaffirmed its annual adjusted pre-tax profit of between £55 million and £65 million ($73.52 million and $86.89 million)

Consumer Trends and Market Drivers

• Halfords has benefited from consumers snapping up camping gear, iceboxes and bicycles amid an unusually warm summer this year even as they grapple with rising costs arising from the Iran war

Turnaround Strategy and Future Growth

• The firm has also been helped by its turnaround plans, launched by new CEO Henry Birch in 2025, focussed on pricing, growing its motor services arm and expanding into the growing higher-margin e-bikes market

($1 = 0.7481 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • Like‑for‑like H1 sales rose 7.1 % for the 26 weeks to October 2, boosted by warm summer trading in cycling, camping and outdoor categories (citing Reuters Oct 21, 2026).
  • Halfords reaffirmed its FY27 adjusted pre‑tax profit guidance of £55–£65 million, reflecting confidence in its resilience amid geopolitical cost pressures (citing Reuters Oct 21, 2026; Reuters Aug 27, 2026).
  • Performance has been underpinned by CEO Henry Birch’s turnaround strategy—focusing on pricing, expanding motor services and higher‑margin e‑bikes—which delivered benefit during an unusually warm summer (citing Reuters Oct 21, 2026; Reuters Aug 27, 2026).

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Halfords' like-for-like sales growth in the first half?
Halfords reported a 7.1% growth in like-for-like sales for the 26-week period to October 2.
How did extended summer weather impact Halfords' sales?
Extended summer weather boosted sales of cycling, outdoor, and camping equipment at Halfords.
What strategic initiatives is Halfords pursuing?
Halfords is focusing on pricing, growing its motor services arm, and expanding into the high-margin e-bikes market under new CEO Henry Birch.
How did economic conditions affect Halfords' business?
Despite rising costs from external factors such as the Iran war, Halfords benefited from strong consumer demand.

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