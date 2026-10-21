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Iberdrola raises outlook again, eyes higher profit growth through 2030 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Iberdrola raises outlook again, eyes higher profit growth through 2030

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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Iberdrola Lifts 2023 Outlook, Projects Double-Digit Profit Growth to 2030

Profit Growth and Strategic Outlook

By Pietro Lombardi

Raised Profit Targets for 2023

MADRID, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Europe's largest utility Iberdrola on Wednesday raised its profit target for this year for the second time and said it expects profit to increase in coming years at a faster pace than previously forecast, as its focus on power networks pays off.

2023 Adjusted Net Profit Expectations

The Spanish company expects adjusted net profit to grow by at least 10% this year, up from previous guidance of more than 8%, adding that it sees adjusted net profit growing at an average annual rate of 10% over the next five years.

Comparison with Previous Outlooks

While Iberdrola has increased profits by double digits every year since 2022, the medium-term outlook is above the one it gave through 2028 and other recent forecasts, which usually guided for single-digit growth.

Strategic Shift and Market Position

Focus on Power Networks

The rosier guidance reflects a strategic shift towards building and upgrading power networks in countries such as Britain and the United States that has been years in the making.

Selective Approach to Renewables

Coupled with a more selective approach to renewable energy generation projects, this strategy has made Iberdrola Europe's top utility by market value and the world's second-largest.

Recent Financial Performance

Net Profit for First Nine Months

Net profit for the first nine months rose 10% to €5.8 billion ($6.51 billion), due in part to capital gains from the sale of its assets in Mexico to Spain's Cox group. Excluding the Mexico sale, adjusted net profit was up 9% to €5.1 billion.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8911 euros)

(Reporting by Pietro Lombardi; Editing by David Latona)

Key Takeaways

  • Iberdrola upgraded its 2026 profit growth guidance to ≥10%, up from previously >8%, reflecting robust performance in regulated grids.
  • The company now expects average annual adjusted net profit growth of 10% through 2030, exceeding its prior single‑digit medium‑term outlook.
  • This optimism stems from a strategic pivot toward investments in power networks—€58 billion through 2028, centered in the UK and US—which boosts stability, predictability, and market value.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Iberdrola raise its profit target for 2023?
Iberdrola raised its profit target due to strong performance in power networks and higher than expected net profits.
What is Iberdrola's adjusted net profit growth expectation for the next five years?
Iberdrola expects its adjusted net profit to grow at an average annual rate of 10% over the next five years.
How did the sale of assets in Mexico affect Iberdrola's net profit?
The sale of assets in Mexico contributed to Iberdrola's net profit rising by 10% in the first nine months of the year.
What strategic shift has supported Iberdrola’s growth?
A focus on building and upgrading power networks in countries like Britain and the US has driven Iberdrola’s growth.
How does Iberdrola’s market value compare in Europe and globally?
Iberdrola is the top utility by market value in Europe and the world's second-largest utility.

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