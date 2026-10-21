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Finance

Quilter's net inflows rise as clients seek advice in turbulent markets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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Quilter Sees Net Inflows Surge as Clients Seek Financial Advice in Volatile Markets

Quilter's Third-Quarter Performance and Market Drivers

Rising Net Inflows Amid Market Volatility

Oct 21 (Reuters) - British asset manager Quilter reported a rise in third-quarter net inflows on Wednesday, as geopolitical uncertainty and unpredictable markets drove demand for financial advice and boosted client trading activity.

Core Net Inflows and Client Segments

• Quilter, which caters to affluent customers, reported core net inflows of £2.9 billion ($3.88 billion) for the three months ended September 30, up from £2.2 billion a year earlier

Impact of Geopolitical Events

• Heightened uncertainty caused by the Iran war and a global bond market rout increased demand for financial advisers

High-Net-Worth Client Growth

• High-net-worth net inflows increased 35% from a year earlier

Assets Under Management and Administration

• Assets under management and administration increased 19% from a year earlier to £160.5 billion for the wealth manager, which provides financial advice and allows clients to invest on its platform

($1 = 0.7480 pounds)

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • Core net inflows increased to £2.9 bn in Q3 2026, compared with £2.2 bn a year earlier
  • High‑net‑worth client inflows surged ~35% year‑on‑year, amid market volatility and geopolitical uncertainty
  • AuMA rose 19% year‑on‑year to £160.5 bn, reflecting both net inflows and advice‑driven growth

Frequently Asked Questions

What were Quilter's net inflows for the third quarter?
Quilter reported core net inflows of £2.9 billion for the three months ended September 30, up from £2.2 billion a year earlier.
Why did demand for Quilter's financial advice increase?
Demand increased due to geopolitical uncertainty and unpredictable markets, prompting clients to seek financial advice.
How much did Quilter's assets under management grow?
Quilter's assets under management and administration increased 19% from a year earlier to £160.5 billion.
Which client segment saw a notable rise in net inflows?
High-net-worth clients saw their net inflows increase by 35% from a year earlier.

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