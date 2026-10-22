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UK median full-time salary shows smallest increase since 2021 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK median full-time salary shows smallest increase since 2021

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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UK Median Full-Time Salary Growth Slows to Lowest Rate Since 2021

Analysis of UK Salary Growth and Related Trends

Overview of Salary Growth in Britain

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The median full-time annual pre-tax salary in Britain rose by the least since 2021 over the 12 months to April, increasing by 4.5% to £40,911 ($54,841), down from a 4.6% increase the year before, according to the country's largest official pay survey.

The Bank of England is watching pay as it judges the strength of inflation pressures triggered by the US-Iran war. Despite the small slowdown in annual salary growth, Thursday's data showed pay might have been rising slightly faster than previously thought.

ONS Survey Findings

Thursday's data from the Office for National Statistics' Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings (ASHE) showed weekly earnings in April were 4.9% higher than a year earlier, above the 4.7% rise previously reported in the ONS' regular smaller-scale monthly survey.

Key Highlights from the Data
  • The annual salary increase was the smallest since 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the rise in weekly earnings was faster than in 2025, suggesting pay growth accelerated over the course of the 12 months to April
  • Weekly pay for full-time employees was up 5.8% year-on-year in April, while weekly part-time pay rose 2.9%, reflecting a fall in the weekly hours worked by part-time staff
  • Full-time weekly earnings rose fastest for managers, up 6.7%, and slowest for factory workers, up 4.1%
  • The gender pay gap for full-time workers – which does not account for differences in occupation, experience or qualifications – narrowed to 6.8% from 7.2%
  • The ONS data was based on a sample of 197,000 employee records, the highest since the survey began
  • The most recent ONS pay data, based on a smaller sample of businesses, showed weekly pay rose by an annual 3.1% in August and 3.7% in the three months to August
  • BoE policymakers typically view pay growth much above 3.0% as making it hard to return inflation to their 2% target
  • Britain's government is expected next week to set the 2027 rate for the minimum wage, which rose 4.1% in April to £12.71 an hour.

Additional Context

($1 = 0.7460 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken)

Key Takeaways

  • Median annual full‑time salary increased by 4.5% to £40,911 in the 12 months to April—its slowest rise since 2021. (gov.uk)
  • Weekly earnings were revised up to 4.9% year‑on‑year, indicating stronger short‑term pay momentum than earlier data suggested. (gov.uk)
  • National Living Wage rose 4.1% to £12.71 in April 2026, and the Low Pay Commission projects a possible further hike to around £13.18 (3.7%) in 2027. (gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the UK median full-time salary in 2024?
The median full-time annual pre-tax salary in the UK rose to £40,911 in April 2024.
How much did UK median full-time salaries increase over the last year?
UK median full-time salaries increased by 4.5% over the 12 months to April 2024.
Which group saw the highest weekly earnings growth?
Managers had the fastest growth in full-time weekly earnings, up 6.7% year-on-year.
What happened to the gender pay gap for full-time employees in the UK?
The gender pay gap for full-time workers narrowed to 6.8% from 7.2%.
How did part-time and full-time weekly pay growth compare?
Full-time weekly pay rose 5.8% year-on-year in April, while part-time pay grew by 2.9%.

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