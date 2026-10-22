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Blackstone's profit falls as choppy market tempers investment exits - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Blackstone's profit falls as choppy market tempers investment exits

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Blackstone's Q3 Profit Drops as Volatile Markets Slow Investment Exits

Blackstone's Third-Quarter Performance Amid Market Volatility

Market Environment and Impact on Investment Exits

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Blackstone, the world's largest alternative asset manager, posted a drop in third-quarter earnings on Thursday, as a turbulent market environment weighed on its ability to cash in on investments.

Global markets have been roiled by surging bond yields, expectations of higher-for-longer interest rates and elevated market volatility from the Iran war.

Deal Activity and IPO Slowdown

As a result, many prospective deals are being put on hold, leading to a slowdown in deals and IPOs in the first half of the year. Global M&A activity fell 41% sequentially in the third quarter, according to LSEG data.

Net Realizations and Share Performance

Blackstone's net realizations, which track proceeds from investment exits, fell 34% to about $332 million, weighed down by a nearly 50% drop in its private equity business.

Shares of the company fell 1.2% in premarket trading.

Asset Growth and Fee-Related Earnings

Net Inflows and Assets Under Management

Its results, however, were cushioned by net inflows of more than $63 billion, pushing assets under management to $1.37 trillion and boosting fee-related earnings by 6%.

Breakdown of New Inflows

Blackstone's credit and insurance business marked the largest chunk of new inflows, bringing in nearly $36 billion, followed by private equity with $12.6 billion.

Private Equity Fee-Related Earnings

Fee-related earnings from managing investments in its private equity funds jumped 26% to $619 million.

Distributable Earnings and Industry Trends

Profit Available to Shareholders

Distributable earnings, or profit available to shareholders, fell 13% to $1.32 per share.

Challenges Facing Alternative Asset Managers

Alternative asset managers are grappling with a slide in their stock prices this year, as investors turned cautious on prospects of slower future growth and potential disruption from AI advancements on companies in their portfolios.

Private Credit and Redemption Requests

Private credit in particular has been subject to investor jitters, with large managers reporting a surge in redemption requests over the prior quarters.

Blackstone said last month that requests in its BCRED fund remained elevated in the third quarter, but has maintained that fundamentals of the portfolio remain healthy.

Stock Performance Comparison

Its shares have plummeted nearly 30% this year, largely in line with other asset managers and compared with a 13% gain in the broader market and about 2% in the S&P 500 Financials index.

(Reporting by Utkarsh Shetti in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Key Takeaways

  • Net realizations plunged ~34%, led by a ~50% drop in private equity exits, as rising rates and volatility stifled deal activity (marketscreener.com).
  • Despite weak realizations, over $63 billion in net inflows lifted total AUM to ~$1.37 trillion and fee-related earnings rose ~6% (stockanalysis.com).
  • Strong performance in credit & insurance and private equity inflows offset exit challenges, but investor caution remains amid private credit redemption pressures and sector-wide uncertainty (marketscreener.com)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Blackstone's third-quarter profit fall?
Blackstone's Q3 profit fell due to a turbulent market environment, surging bond yields, and higher-for-longer interest rates impacting its ability to exit investments.
How much did Blackstone's net realizations drop in the third quarter?
Net realizations dropped 34% to about $332 million, with a nearly 50% decline in its private equity business.
What supported Blackstone's results despite lower profits?
Results were cushioned by net inflows of over $63 billion, growing assets under management to $1.37 trillion, and a 6% boost in fee-related earnings.
Which sector brought in the largest inflows for Blackstone?
The credit and insurance business saw the largest inflows, contributing nearly $36 billion in the third quarter.
How have Blackstone shares performed this year?
Blackstone shares have dropped nearly 30% this year, similar to other asset managers, despite gains in the broader market.

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