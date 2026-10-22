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Prada weathers luxury slowdown as Q3 sales edge up, Miu Miu slows down - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Prada weathers luxury slowdown as Q3 sales edge up, Miu Miu slows down

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Prada Weathers Luxury Slowdown as Q3 Sales Edge Up, Miu Miu Slows

Prada Group’s Q3 2025 Financial Performance Overview

Organic Growth and Market Expectations

MILAN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Prada posted on Thursday a 1% organic growth in third-quarter revenue, in line with market expectations, showing resilience in a weak luxury sector and despite a slowdown at its smaller brand Miu Miu.

Miu Miu had driven the bulk of the group's growth in 2025.

Brand Portfolio and Integration Progress

Versace Acquisition and Integration

The organic performance excludes Versace, which Prada acquired in December last year. The group said the integration of the brand was progressing "on track", ahead of the debut of the first collection by new creative director Pieter Mulier next year.

Group Revenue Including Versace

Including Versace, group revenue totalled €1.49 billion ($1.67 billion) in the quarter, matching an analyst consensus compiled by Visible Alpha.

Regional Sales Performance

Americas

The result was supported by continued growth in the Americas, albeit at a slower pace compared to the previous quarter.

Asia-Pacific and Europe

Sales in the Asia-Pacific region were stable, as a subdued traffic environment in mainland China was offset by continued positive trends elsewhere in the region, the company said. Revenue in Europe remained weak.

Miu Miu’s Performance and Management Commentary

Miu Miu Retail Sales

Miu Miu's retail sales fell 3% in the quarter.

Executive Statement

"The third quarter unfolded against a particularly challenging industry backdrop. In this context, the Group showed good resilience, underpinned by brand desirability and strong retail execution", Chief Executive Andrea Guerra said in a statement.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8908 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • Prada achieved 1 % organic year‑over‑year growth in Q3 2026, aligning with analyst forecasts amid a sluggish luxury environment (xxquant.com).
  • Versace integration remains on track; Pieter Mulier’s debut collection is slated for early 2027 (no exact date confirmed) (investing.com).
  • Miu Miu’s retail sales declined ~3 % in the quarter, contrasting with its robust growth in 2025, while the Americas and Asia‑Pacific held up, with Europe lagging (pradagroup.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Prada's Q3 organic revenue grow?
Prada posted a 1% organic revenue growth in the third quarter, in line with market expectations.
What impacted Miu Miu's performance in Q3?
Miu Miu's retail sales fell 3% in Q3, slowing down after driving much of the group's previous growth.
How is Prada integrating Versace into its business?
Prada reported the Versace integration was 'on track', with the brand's first new collection debuting next year.
Which regions supported Prada's Q3 performance?
Growth continued in the Americas but at a slower pace, Asia-Pacific remained stable, and Europe stayed weak.
What was Prada's reported group revenue for the quarter?
Including Versace, Prada's group revenue totaled €1.49 billion ($1.67 billion) in the quarter.

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