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UK housing market showing signs of mortgage rates impact, Rightmove says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK housing market showing signs of mortgage rates impact, Rightmove says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 18, 2026

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UK Housing Market Feels the Strain as Rising Mortgage Rates Hit Affordability

Impact of Rising Mortgage Rates on the UK Housing Market

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Asking prices for British homes rose in October but there were signs that rising mortgage rates caused by the war in Iran were starting to weigh on affordability and more resilient parts of the market, property ​website Rightmove said on Monday.

Trends in Asking Prices

Prices for property put on sale during Rightmove's October period — which ​runs from September 13 to October 10 — were 1% ​higher than a month earlier, when they rose by 0.7%.

The survey is not seasonally adjusted and asking prices typically rise each October. This year, the rise was smaller than the 1.3% average for the month.

Expert Insights on Affordability

"It's an early sign that higher mortgage costs are putting pressure on affordability even in markets with lower property prices, affecting the areas and types of property that buyers can afford," Colleen Babcock, property ​expert at Rightmove, said.

Key Findings from the Rightmove Survey

Annual and Monthly Price Changes

• Asking prices were ​0.1% lower than a year earlier, ​after a 0.8% annual drop in September

Mortgage Rate Increases

• The average two-year ‌fixed ⁠mortgage interest rate rose to 5.55% from 5.29% in October, up sharply from 4.25% in February before the start of the Iran war

Buyer Sentiment and Market Reactions

Uncertainty Ahead of Budget

• Buyers were uncertain ahead of finance minister John Healey's budget later this month, while some first-time buyers were waiting for more detail on the First Home Scheme

Seller Strategies in Affordable Markets

• New sellers in more affordable and previously resilient parts of the UK were setting lower asking prices to offset affordability challenges

Sales Activity and Housing Supply

• Sales agreed ⁠were 8% below their level a year earlier

• The number of homes available for sale remained at its highest level for this time of year since 2014

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla, editing by Andy Bruce)

Key Takeaways

  • Asking prices rose 1% in early October—smaller than the 1.3% typical for the month, indicating weaker growth (moneyweek.com)
  • Average two‑year fixed mortgage rates climbed to ~5.55% (from ~4.25% in February), squeezing affordability even in lower‑priced regions (moneyweek.com)
  • Mortgage approvals and sales are down year‑on‑year, and housing supply is high—signalling caution amid uncertainty ahead of the October Budget (commonslibrary.parliament.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did UK housing asking prices rise in October?
Asking prices for British homes rose by 1% in October compared to the previous month, according to Rightmove.
What factors are affecting UK property affordability?
Affordability is being impacted by rising mortgage rates, with higher costs limiting the types of properties buyers can afford.
How have mortgage interest rates changed recently in the UK?
The average two-year fixed mortgage interest rate rose to 5.55% in October, up from 5.29% in the previous month and 4.25% in February.
Are sales of UK homes increasing or decreasing?
Sales agreed were 8% lower than their level a year earlier, indicating a decrease in home sales.
What is the trend in housing supply in the UK market?
The number of homes available for sale is at its highest level for this time of year since 2014.

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