GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Oil slips as Trump's sanction waiver may lead to more Russian fuel supplies - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Oil slips as Trump's sanction waiver may lead to more Russian fuel supplies

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 18, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 18, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Oil Energy

Oil Drops After Trump Waives Sanctions, Rising Russian Fuel Exports Expected

Market Reaction to US Policy Shift

Early Asian Trading Sees Oil Prices Slip

SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped in early Asian trade on Monday after US President Donald Trump waived sanctions and tariffs on Russia that may lead to more Russian fuel exports.

Brent Crude Futures Performance

Brent crude futures fell $1.06, or 0.96%, to $108.80 a barrel by 2214 GMT after settling at its highest since May 19 on Friday.

US West Texas Intermediate Crude Update

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $101.18 a barrel, down 23 cents, or 0.23%.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Florence Tan, editing by Deepa Babington)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump issued an executive waiver on Oct 16, 2026, exempting Russia from sanctions and tariffs set to take effect under the Graham Act, citing national security—raising concerns about increased Russian fuel flows (live.euronext.com).
  • The waiver coincides with a separate deal allowing Russia to supply over 300,000 metric tons of diesel immediately, with further shipments planned—though analysts doubt these volumes will meaningfully shift global fuel markets (marketscreener.com).
  • Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and lawmakers criticized the waiver, warning it undermines pressure on Moscow and could embolden continued aggression, even as Trump seeks to lower fuel costs before midterm elections (au.investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices slip in early Asian trade?
Oil prices slipped because US President Trump waived sanctions and tariffs on Russia, leading to expectations of increased Russian fuel exports.
How much did Brent crude futures fall?
Brent crude futures fell $1.06, or 0.96%, to $108.80 a barrel by 2214 GMT.
What was the price of US West Texas Intermediate crude?
US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $101.18 a barrel, down 23 cents, or 0.23%.
Who reported and edited this news article?
The article was reported by Florence Tan and edited by Deepa Babington.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for IMF/World Bank meetings leave developing countries with more questions than answers

IMF/World Bank meetings leave developing countries with more questions than answers

Image for Microsoft pulls out of UK data center deal with Nscale, Telegraph reports

Microsoft pulls out of UK data center deal with Nscale, Telegraph reports

Image for China proposes export controls on solar-manufacturing technologies

China proposes export controls on solar-manufacturing technologies

Image for Vietnam signs free-trade pact with European countries including Norway, Switzerland

Vietnam signs free-trade pact with European countries including Norway, Switzerland

Image for Rubio says Trump to take up to 60 days to weigh Russia sanctions

Rubio says Trump to take up to 60 days to weigh Russia sanctions

Image for ECB's Lagarde says bond selloff will slow inflation

ECB's Lagarde says bond selloff will slow inflation

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Zelenskiy criticizes Trump's waiver of sanctions on Russia as 'wrong'
Zelenskiy criticizes Trump's waiver of sanctions on Russia as 'wrong'
Image for Anthropic offers Blackstone double-digit yield in chip-financing deal, FT reports
Anthropic offers Blackstone double-digit yield in chip-financing deal, FT reports
Image for UK finance minister says Heathrow expansion would boost growth
UK finance minister says Heathrow expansion would boost growth
Image for Avenue Capital emerges as frontrunner for stake in Serie A media rights venture, sources say
Avenue Capital emerges as frontrunner for stake in Serie A media rights venture, sources say
Image for EU to propose import curbs on other Chinese sectors, says EU chief
EU to propose import curbs on other Chinese sectors, says EU chief
Image for Swiss finance minister warns steep European debt could trigger euro crisis
Swiss finance minister warns steep European debt could trigger euro crisis
Image for Thames Water wins majority support among key Class B creditors for recapitalisation
Thames Water wins majority support among key Class B creditors for recapitalisation
Image for Italy clinches deal with EU over measures to limit impact of gas prices on electricity costs
Italy clinches deal with EU over measures to limit impact of gas prices on electricity costs
Image for Germany's Merz says EU budget proposal must be cut further
Germany's Merz says EU budget proposal must be cut further
Image for France opens probe into creator platform Mym over suspected rule breaches
France opens probe into creator platform Mym over suspected rule breaches
Image for Putin envoy says Russia and US are discussing joint deals including on data centres
Putin envoy says Russia and US are discussing joint deals including on data centres
Image for Tesla receives approval for self-driving tech in Slovakia
Tesla receives approval for self-driving tech in Slovakia
View All Finance Posts