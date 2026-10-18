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Australia's Cleanaway agrees to $6.5 billion EQT takeover, shares surge - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Australia's Cleanaway agrees to $6.5 billion EQT takeover, shares surge

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 18, 2026

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Cleanaway Shareholders to Vote on $6.5B EQT Takeover After 20% Share Jump

Cleanaway Waste Management Agrees to $6.5 Billion EQT Takeover

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Cleanaway Waste Management said on Monday it had agreed to be bought by Swedish private equity group EQT in a deal valuing the Australian waste management company at about A$9.3 billion ($6.5 billion), including debt.

Key Details of the EQT Takeover Deal

Here are some more details:

Share Price Surge

• Shares of Cleanaway rose nearly 20% to A$2.960, set for their best day since October, 2011

Deal Terms and Shareholder Consideration

• Under the terms of the deal, Cleanaway shareholders will receive A$3.095 in cash for each share held, less the cash amount of any dividends paid before completion of the transaction

• The consideration reflects EQT's indicative offer of A$3.13 per share, adjusted for Cleanaway's final dividend paid on October 8

Valuation and Premium

• Cleanaway said the A$3.13 offer values the company at about A$9.3 billion, including debt, and represents a 32.1% premium to its closing share price on August 12, the last trading day before EQT's approach was disclosed

Board Recommendation and Dividends

• Cleanaway said its board unanimously recommends shareholders vote in favour of the scheme implementation deed, in the absence of a superior proposal

• The firm said it may pay aggregate cash dividends of up to A$0.19 per share before implementation, including a fully franked special dividend. Any dividends paid will be deducted from the scheme consideration

Background on the EQT Approach

• In August, the Melbourne-based waste solutions provider had granted exclusive due diligence to EQT Infrastructure, managed by Swedish investment firm EQT

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Rajasik Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • EQT Infrastructure’s cash offer of A$3.095 per share (net of dividends) equates to ~A$9.3 billion enterprise value, representing a 32.1% premium to the pre‑bid price of A$2.37 (12 August 2026). (news.cision.com)
  • Cleanaway’s shares jumped nearly 20%, marking the best one‑day performance since October 2011 following the takeover announcement. (news.cision.com)
  • The company’s board unanimously recommends the deal in the absence of a superior proposal; the scheme is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, with implementation expected by end‑March 2027. (news.cision.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is acquiring Cleanaway Waste Management?
Swedish private equity group EQT is acquiring Cleanaway Waste Management in a $6.5 billion deal.
What is the value of the EQT and Cleanaway deal?
The deal values Cleanaway Waste Management at about A$9.3 billion, including debt.
How much will Cleanaway shareholders receive per share?
Shareholders will receive A$3.095 in cash per share, less any dividends paid before completion.
How did Cleanaway shares react to the takeover news?
Cleanaway shares surged nearly 20%, marking the best day since October 2011.
What does the Cleanaway board recommend regarding the takeover?
The Cleanaway board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote in favour of the scheme implementation deed.

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