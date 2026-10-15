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UK government says it is minded to intervene in Sky-ITV deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK government says it is minded to intervene in Sky-ITV deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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UK Government Suggests Possible Intervention in Comcast Sky-ITV £1.6 Billion Deal

Overview of the Comcast Sky-ITV Acquisition

Ministerial Statement and Potential Intervention

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - British culture minister Lisa Nandy said on Thursday she was minded, or likely, to intervene in the deal for Comcast's Sky to buy the broadcast channels and streaming service of Britain's ITV for £1.6 billion ($2.1 billion).

Concerns Raised by the UK Government

Nandy said she had potential concerns about the tie-up's impact on the breadth of news providers in Britain, as well as the deal giving too much control over the media to Sky.

Response Deadline and Financial Details

The two companies have until October 20 to respond to her concerns.

($1 = 0.7550 pounds)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sarah Young and Paul Sandle; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy is concerned the Sky‑ITV deal may reduce the breadth of news providers and give Sky too much influence over UK media.
  • This ‘minded to intervene’ stance under the Enterprise Act signals the possibility of a formal Public Interest Intervention Notice, triggering regulatory scrutiny from Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority.
  • The deal is currently subject to a CMA merger inquiry launched in July 2026, and regulators along with the government are assessing its impact on competition, plurality and public service broadcasting.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the UK government considering intervention in the Sky-ITV deal?
The UK government is concerned about the impact on the diversity of news providers and excessive media control by Sky.
How much is Comcast's Sky planning to pay for ITV's channels?
Comcast's Sky is planning to pay £1.6 billion ($2.1 billion) for ITV's broadcast channels and streaming service.
Who raised concerns about the Sky-ITV deal?
British culture minister Lisa Nandy raised concerns regarding the deal.
What deadline has the government given Sky and ITV to respond?
The two companies have until October 20 to respond to the government's concerns.
What are the government’s main concerns about the Sky-ITV acquisition?
The main concerns are the deal's impact on news diversity and the potential for Sky to have too much control over UK media.

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