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UK's Healey should rebuild fiscal headroom to about £15-16 billion, Reuters poll shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Healey should rebuild fiscal headroom to about £15-16 billion, Reuters poll shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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Reuters: UK Urged to Restore Fiscal Headroom to £15-16 Billion at Budget

UK Fiscal Headroom and Budget Outlook

By Andy Bruce

Economists Recommend Rebuilding Fiscal Buffer

Oct 15 (Reuters) - British finance minister John Healey should rebuild his depleted headroom against the fiscal rules to about £15-16 billion ($20-21 billion) at this month's budget to keep bond investors onside, a Reuters poll of economists showed on Thursday.

Headroom, the buffer by which the government's current tax and spending plans meet its fiscal rules, has halved since the March fiscal update to around £10-12 billion from £23.6 billion, the poll's median forecast showed.

Uncertainty in Headroom Estimates

But some of the 19 economists surveyed, from large banks and consultancies, put headroom as low as £5 billion, reflecting uncertainty over how the Office for Budget Responsibility will score the many factors that feed into its calculations.

Government Fiscal Rules and Budget Plans

The government's stability rule requires it to balance the current budget, meaning day-to-day spending against revenue, by 2029/30 — something it has achieved only fleetingly in the past 25 years.

Healey, who has again pledged to meet the fiscal rules in full, presents his budget on October 28. He said on Thursday he wanted it to give households some "breathing space", and economists expect further modest cost-of-living measures, offset by increases to some of the smaller taxes.

Expert Opinions on Fiscal Buffer Targets

"The government enters the Autumn Budget with a significantly weaker fiscal position than in March," UBS Investment Bank economist Anna Titareva said.

"We expect the Chancellor to target fiscal buffer of (around) £15 billion rather than restore the March level, but even this would imply difficult trade-offs," Titareva added.

Historical Context and Fiscal Challenges

Such a level of headroom would be thin by historic standards, equivalent to just 0.5% of economic output.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies said on Monday that headroom could fall only modestly, to around £20 billion from £24 billion in March, if the OBR judges that higher inflation will lift earnings growth and income tax revenues enough to offset most of the extra debt interest and welfare costs.

Market Reactions and Economic Implications

Britain's 10-year government bond yields are the highest in the Group of Seven, a gap analysts attribute mainly to interest rate and inflation expectations rather than renewed investor nerves over the budget.

A wider poll of the same economists on Thursday showed the Bank of England is likely to raise interest rates in November, although they were divided about the prospect of further rate hikes.

In local-currency total return terms, gilts have beaten most G7 peers over the past month and sit mid-table for the year to date, according to FTSE indexes.

Risks and Lessons from Past Market Turmoil

Even so, Healey will need to tread carefully. The bond market turmoil that followed former Prime Minister Liz Truss's September 2022 "mini-budget" remains a cautionary tale.

"Markets probably can tolerate modestly lower headroom in the short term, but we think the fiscal plan will lack credibility," Rob Wood, chief UK economist at consultancy Pantheon Macroeconomics, said.

"Tiny headroom also leaves the forecast highly sensitive to rates: another 30 basis-point rise in gilt yields and Bank Rate would cut it by about £5 billion. That leaves asymmetric upside risk to gilt yields."

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7543 pounds)

(Writing by Andy Bruce in Manchester, polling by Shaloo Shrivastava and Indradip Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Headroom—a buffer against fiscal rules—has shrunk from £23.6 bn in March to £10–12 bn, raising investor nervousness
  • Reuters poll suggests targeting £15–16 bn buffer, though some see it as low as £5 bn due to OBR scoring uncertainty
  • IFS and economists warn that headroom remains fragile amid inflation, rates, and spending pressures; more realistic levels could be £20 bn

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current level of the UK's fiscal headroom?
The UK's current fiscal headroom is estimated at around £10-12 billion, down from £23.6 billion in March, according to a Reuters poll.
What fiscal headroom are economists recommending for the UK?
Economists suggest rebuilding the fiscal headroom to about £15-16 billion to maintain investor confidence.
Why is rebuilding fiscal headroom important for the UK government?
Rebuilding headroom is important to meet fiscal rules, reassure bond investors, and provide stability amid economic uncertainty.
What measures are expected in John Healey's upcoming budget?
Economists expect further modest cost-of-living support and minor tax increases in the budget.
How do current UK bond yields compare internationally?
Britain's 10-year government bond yields are the highest in the G7, mainly due to interest rate and inflation expectations.

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