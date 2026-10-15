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Turkey to account for 20% of Europe-CIS new aircraft demand over 20 years, Airbus says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Turkey to account for 20% of Europe-CIS new aircraft demand over 20 years, Airbus says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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Airbus: Turkey to Account for 20% of Europe-CIS New Aircraft Demand by 2045

Turkey's Growing Role in European and CIS Aviation Market

ISTANBUL, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Airbus expects Turkey to account for about 20% of demand for new passenger aircraft in Europe and the CIS over the next 20 years, requiring 1,800 new aircraft as passenger traffic grows, a senior Airbus executive said on Thursday.

Passenger Traffic Growth Projections

Antonio Da Costa, Airbus vice president for market analysis and forecast, said the number of flights taken annually per person in Turkey was expected to triple to 3.1 by 2045, surpassing the regional average of 2.4.

Fleet Expansion and Renewal

"We expect to see the need for Turkey as a whole, 1,800 new aircraft to renew the fleet and especially grow at the rate that's expected," Da Costa said, adding that passenger traffic in Turkey was expected to grow by around 4.5% annually over the next 20 years, compared with 2.9% for the wider region.

"Our expectation is that the fleet of aircraft in Turkey overall, throughout all the airlines, will more than double over the next 20 years," Da Costa said.

Regional Aircraft Demand Overview

According to Airbus' latest Global Market Forecast, Europe and the CIS region will need 8,190 new passenger aircraft by 2045, including 3,600 for growth and 4,590 for fleet renewal.

Istanbul's Strategic Importance

International Hub Status

Da Costa said Istanbul's position as an international connecting hub continued to strengthen, driven by strong tourism demand and transit traffic.

Impact of Regional Conflicts

Traffic Diversions and Tourism

Asked about the impact of the conflict in the Middle East on aviation demand, Da Costa said Turkey had benefited from traffic diversions away from parts of the Gulf region, attracting more tourists and connecting passengers.

"We do see an opportunity... there's more incoming tourists and more connecting passengers coming through Turkey due to the conflict in the Gulf," he said.

Long-Term Growth Prospects

While expecting regional tensions to ease over time, Da Costa said he believed the additional traffic flowing through Turkey would support the country's longer-term growth.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun, Editing by Ece Toksabay and Chizu Nomiyama )

Key Takeaways

  • Turkey is forecast to account for roughly 20% of Europe & CIS new passenger aircraft demand (1,800 of 8,190 jets) through 2045.
  • Passenger traffic in Turkey is expected to grow about 4.5% annually vs 2.9% for Europe & CIS, with per‑person flights rising from ~1 to 3.1 by 2045.
  • Turkey’s fleet is set to more than double by 2045, bolstered by Istanbul’s rising hub status and diverted traffic from Middle East tensions.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many new aircraft will Turkey need over the next 20 years?
Airbus expects Turkey to require around 1,800 new passenger aircraft by 2045.
What is the expected annual passenger traffic growth in Turkey?
Passenger traffic in Turkey is projected to grow by about 4.5% annually over the next two decades.
How does Turkey's aircraft demand compare to the wider Europe and CIS region?
Turkey is expected to account for 20% of the region’s total new aircraft demand over 20 years.
What factors are driving the increase in Turkey's aviation demand?
Growth is driven by increased tourism, rising passenger traffic, and Istanbul's strengthening role as a connecting hub.
How is the Middle East conflict impacting Turkey's aviation sector?
Turkey has benefited from diverted traffic away from the Gulf region, attracting more tourists and connecting passengers.

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