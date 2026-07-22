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Oil prices rise slightly after US announces new round of strikes on Iran - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil prices rise slightly after US announces new round of strikes on Iran

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Finance Markets Commodities

Oil Prices Edge Up as US-Iran Tensions Raise Global Supply Concerns

Market Movements and Geopolitical Developments

Oil Price Changes Amid Escalating Tensions

July 22 (Reuters) - Oil prices inched higher in early trading on Wednesday as fears of further supply disruptions intensified after U.S. forces said it began striking Iranian military targets for the 11th straight night and Kuwait reported attacks by Iranian drones. 

Brent crude futures rose 0.55%, or 50 cents, to $91.51 after markets opened on Wednesday, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.36%, or 30 cents, to $84.64 in low volume trading. 

Recent Military Actions Impacting Oil Markets

This comes after oil settled at a five-week high on Tuesday after U.S. forces struck targets in southern and western Iran, while Iran attacked U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan. 

The U.S. military said it began its latest strikes on Iran late on Tuesday in the United States, or early Wednesday in Iran. The U.S. attacks came a short while after the Kuwaiti army said its air defences were intercepting Iranian drones on Wednesday.     

Global Supply Concerns Intensify

Threats to Key Oil Shipping Routes

The constant trading of strikes have raised fears of further disruptions to global energy supplies after Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis opened a new front in the Iran war by threatening to target vessels carrying Saudi oil in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and announcing a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia.    

Strategic Importance of Bab el-Mandeb Waterway

The Bab el-Mandeb waterway at the southern entrance to the Red Sea has become an increasingly important route for Saudi crude exports as traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has fallen sharply since a ceasefire between the United States and Iran collapsed earlier this month.      

Economic and Inventory Updates

Financial Costs of the Conflict

Separately, Pete Hegseth, the U.S. defense secretary said the country's war in Iran has cost it $37.5 billion so far, an increase of nearly $8 billion since the last public estimate.

US Oil Inventory Data

 Data from the American Petroleum Institute showed that U.S. crude and distillate inventories rose last week, while gasoline stockpiles fell, market sources said. The inventory data comes ahead of official figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday. 

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in New York; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude rose about 0.55% to $91.51 and WTI climbed 0.36% to $84.64 amid heightened Middle East tensions.
  • Yemen’s Iran‑aligned Houthis declared a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia via the Bab el‑Mandeb Strait, compounding fears of supply chokepoint risks.
  • U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth estimated the Iran war has cost $37.5 billion to date—up roughly $8 billion from previous figures.
  • The Houthi move and continued U.S.–Iran exchanges threaten both the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el‑Mandeb, key conduits for global oil flows.
  • Data from the American Petroleum Institute showed rising U.S. crude and distillate inventories, while gasoline stocks fell, ahead of EIA’s official Tuesday report.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices increase on July 22?
Oil prices rose due to US strikes on Iranian military targets, raising fears of further supply disruptions.
What were the prices for Brent crude and WTI crude?
Brent crude rose to $91.51 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate climbed to $84.64 per barrel.
How are Kuwaiti oil supplies affected?
Kuwait reported Iranian drone attacks, heightening concerns about security and supply interruptions.
What new threat did Yemen's Houthis announce?
The Houthis threatened vessels carrying Saudi oil in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and announced a blockade of Saudi Arabia.
How much has the US war in Iran cost?
The US war in Iran has cost $37.5 billion so far, according to the US defense secretary.

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