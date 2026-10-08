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Audi plant facing closure needs 'viable' solutions, CEO tells workers - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Audi plant facing closure needs 'viable' solutions, CEO tells workers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Audi Neckarsulm Plant at Risk of Closure as Restructuring Intensifies

Future Uncertainty and Strategic Restructuring at Audi's Neckarsulm Plant

CEO's Perspective on Plant Viability

BERLIN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Audi's factory in Neckarsulm, one of the Volkswagen Group's four German production sites facing possible closure, needs a "viable" perspective to secure its future, the premium brand's CEO told workers on Thursday.

Industrial Expertise and Historical Significance

• "Neckarsulm boasts extensive industrial expertise and an impressive history. But tradition alone does not guarantee a future," Gernot Doellner said, according to excerpts of a speech shared by the company.

Competitiveness and Restructuring Goals

• The Audi boss said the carmaker must boost competitiveness on costs, speed and productivity, echoing a message to brands across the German auto group in its ramped-up restructuring drive.

Developing a Sustainable Industrial Vision

• For Neckarsulm, this means working "together to develop a sustainable industrial vision", Doellner told a workers assembly at the plant in south-west Germany.

Potential Closure and Alternative Solutions

• Three Volkswagen plants and the Audi site face staggered closure from 2031 unless other solutions are found, with Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume floating Chinese partnerships or defence deals as possible alternatives.

Impact on Workforce and Production

• About 15,000 people work at Neckarsulm, which produces Audi's A5, A6 and A8 models.

Volkswagen Group's Overhaul Strategy

• Blume is pursuing a radical overhaul of the sprawling German auto group, slashing jobs and excess production capacity to revive margins hit by US tariffs and Chinese competition.

(Reporting by Rachel More and Christina AmannEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Audi’s Neckarsulm plant plays a key industrial role but must prove its competitiveness—or face possible closure around 2034; Döllner called for a sustainable, joint future vision by mid‑2027. (swr.de)
  • Volkswagen is considering closure or repurposing of four German plants—Emden, Zwickau, Hannover and Neckarsulm—over 2031–34, as part of a sweeping overhaul driven by Chinese competition, surging costs and weak demand. (apnews.com)
  • One alternative path is conversion to defence production, as seen in Osnabrück, where VW struck a preliminary deal with Israel’s Rafael via Aurelius and Lower Saxony to preserve jobs by shifting to defence output. This may serve as a model for other plants like Neckarsulm. (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Audi Neckarsulm plant facing possible closure?
Audi's Neckarsulm plant may close due to Volkswagen Group's push for competitiveness and a larger restructuring effort to cut costs and boost productivity.
How many people work at the Neckarsulm factory?
Around 15,000 people are employed at Audi's Neckarsulm plant.
What models are produced at the Neckarsulm site?
The Neckarsulm plant produces Audi's A5, A6, and A8 models.
What alternatives exist to closure for the plant?
Possible alternatives include Chinese partnerships or defence deals, as discussed by Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume.
What is the timeline for potential closures of Volkswagen Group plants?
The closures could begin in 2031 unless viable solutions are implemented for the affected sites.

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