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UK banking stocks dip on media report of budget tax increase - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK banking stocks dip on media report of budget tax increase

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 16, 2026

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UK Banking Stocks Decline Amid Reports of Higher Tax in Healey’s Budget

Market Reaction to Potential Tax Increase

By Samuel Indyk

Banking Stocks Experience Downturn

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - British banking stocks fell slightly on Friday after the Guardian reported finance minister John Healey was set to tax the banks in his October 28 budget as he attempts to keep deficit reduction plans on track.

Possible Tax Measures Under Consideration

Analysts covering banks have said an option open to Healey could include an increase in the 3% surcharge that banks pay on their profits. 

Performance of Major UK Banks

Barclays, Lloyds and NatWest were down between 0.2% and 1.8% in early trade, underperforming euro zone banks, which were up 0.9%.

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk, editing by Alun John)

Key Takeaways

  • The Guardian reports John Healey is considering increasing the bank profit surcharge from its current 3% to as high as 8% in the October 28 budget to bolster deficit reduction plans. (theguardian.com)
  • UK’s four largest banks—HSBC, NatWest, Barclays and Lloyds—have generated approximately £200 billion in pre-tax profits over the past five years, underlining the potential fiscal impact of a surcharge hike. (theguardian.com)
  • Industry bodies warn that banks already face high effective tax burdens; an increase could harm investment and competitiveness, and may lead to relocation of operations. (britishjournal.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did UK banking stocks fall on Friday?
UK banking stocks dropped following a report that finance minister John Healey may introduce higher bank taxes in the upcoming budget.
Which UK banks were affected by the news?
Barclays, Lloyds, and NatWest experienced declines ranging from 0.2% to 1.8% in early trading.
What tax changes are being considered for UK banks?
An increase in the 3% surcharge on bank profits is reportedly being considered as part of the budget.
How did UK banks perform compared to euro zone banks?
UK banks underperformed, while euro zone banks saw a 0.9% rise.

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