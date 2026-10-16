GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
China ready to cooperate with EU in tackling global imbalances - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

China ready to cooperate with EU in tackling global imbalances

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 16, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

China Signals Readiness to Cooperate with EU on Tackling Economic Imbalances

China's Approach to EU Economic Relations and Global Imbalances

Dialogue and Communication with the European Union

BEIJING, Oct 16 (Reuters) - China is ready for dialogue with the European Union to improve communication on aspects of global economic governance and macro policy coordination, its finance minister told key bloc officials in Bangkok on Friday.

Key Participants in the Meeting

Finance Minister Lan Foan made the remarks in a meeting with Valdis Dombrovskis, the EU economy and productivity commissioner, Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank and Kyriakos Pierrakakis, the Eurogroup president.

Addressing Global Economic Imbalances

Complexity of Economic Structural Issues

Global imbalance was a "complex economic structural issue" that was increasingly influenced by non-economic factors such as geopolitics and protectionism, Lan said, according to a statement from his ministry.

Call for Comprehensive and Objective Views

"All parties should view imbalances comprehensively, objectively," Lan added, urging open cooperation and coordination of macroeconomic policies, it said.

Recent Developments in China-EU Trade Relations

Hybrid Car Export Deal and Trade Deficit

Friday's meeting comes a week after a deal struck by China and the European Union to limit Chinese exports of hybrid cars to the bloc. The EU seeks to shrink its trade deficit with China that ballooned to €360 billion ($400 billion) in 2025.

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Qiaoyi Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong newsroom;)

Key Takeaways

  • China proposes enhanced macro‑policy coordination with the European Union amid structural and geopolitical strains on global imbalances, as voiced by Finance Minister Lan Foan in Bangkok alongside EU, ECB and Eurogroup leaders.
  • The meeting follows a recent EU‑China agreement to limit Chinese hybrid car exports—capping at approximately 350,000 units annually starting from a 2025 baseline—to help address the EU’s widening trade deficit.
  • China emphasises a comprehensive approach to global imbalances, extending beyond exchange rates to include financial flows and structural factors, as echoed by PBOC governor’s comments at the G20 forum.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did China's finance minister discuss with EU officials?
China's finance minister discussed improving communication on global economic governance and macro policy coordination with EU officials.
Why are global economic imbalances a concern?
Global economic imbalances are seen as complex structural issues increasingly affected by geopolitics and protectionism.
What recent deal was reached between China and the EU?
China and the EU recently struck a deal to limit Chinese exports of hybrid cars to the EU bloc.
What is the EU's main economic concern regarding China?
The EU aims to shrink its trade deficit with China, which has grown to €360 billion.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK banking stocks dip on media report of budget tax increase

UK banking stocks dip on media report of budget tax increase

Image for Money transfer firm Wise raises revenue growth outlook as cross-border volumes jump

Money transfer firm Wise raises revenue growth outlook as cross-border volumes jump

Image for UK watchdog moves to protect energy market from wholesale price swings

UK watchdog moves to protect energy market from wholesale price swings

Image for Ithaca Energy CEO Luciano Vasques to step down

Ithaca Energy CEO Luciano Vasques to step down

Image for Man Group's assets under management hit record $270.9 billion, volatility drives inflows

Man Group's assets under management hit record $270.9 billion, volatility drives inflows

Image for Dolce & Gabbana Beauty unit sees double-digit growth in 2026

Dolce & Gabbana Beauty unit sees double-digit growth in 2026

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Investors temper Anthropic IPO valuation expectations over revenue growth slowdown, sources say
Investors temper Anthropic IPO valuation expectations over revenue growth slowdown, sources say
Image for ACG orders 75 Airbus A320neo jets in lessor's biggest purchase yet
ACG orders 75 Airbus A320neo jets in lessor's biggest purchase yet
Image for Vehicles from Geely brands to come with Google built-in services outside China
Vehicles from Geely brands to come with Google built-in services outside China
Image for Air traffic disrupted in Italy due to technical fault
Air traffic disrupted in Italy due to technical fault
Image for UK water regulator finds Severn Trent unit breached wastewater obligations
UK water regulator finds Severn Trent unit breached wastewater obligations
Image for Russia moves on more European firms ahead of Zelenskiy's appearance at EU summit
Russia moves on more European firms ahead of Zelenskiy's appearance at EU summit
Image for Schneider Electric raises 2026 targets again on booming data centre demand
Schneider Electric raises 2026 targets again on booming data centre demand
Image for G7 to launch exercises to guard against AI cyber attacks
G7 to launch exercises to guard against AI cyber attacks
Image for Analysis-Hedge funds' role comes into focus following European bonds turmoil
Analysis-Hedge funds' role comes into focus following European bonds turmoil
Image for How Healey's first UK budget could ripple through markets
How Healey's first UK budget could ripple through markets
Image for Mideast war alters global bunker buying patterns, industry execs say
Mideast war alters global bunker buying patterns, industry execs say
Image for 3M to argue Australia's $1.4 billion 'forever chemicals' lawsuit legally flawed, court hears
3M to argue Australia's $1.4 billion 'forever chemicals' lawsuit legally flawed, court hears
View All Finance Posts