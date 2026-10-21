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UK annual house prices rise at weakest pace since March, ONS says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK annual house prices rise at weakest pace since March, ONS says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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UK House Prices See Slowest Annual Growth Since March, Says ONS

Latest Trends in UK Housing and Rental Markets

Overview of House Price Growth

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - British annual house prices rose at their weakest annual pace since March in August, according to official data published on Wednesday that also showed growth in average private rents held at its highest since the end of last year.

Details on Annual House Price Inflation

Annual house price inflation eased to 0.9% in August from 1.2% in July, the Office for National Statistics said.

Trends in Private Rental Prices

Year-on-Year Rental Growth

Average rents increased by 3.8% year-on-year in September, the same pace as in August and the joint-strongest reading since December.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Suban AbdullaEditing by William Schomberg)

Key Takeaways

  • House price growth decelerated sharply in August, marking its softest level since March 2026 per ONS data
  • Private rent inflation remains elevated at 3.8% year‑on‑year in September, equalling August’s rate and the joint‑highest since December 2025
  • Relative to wider inflation, housing cost increases remain a concern: CPIH stood at around 3.3% during the period
  • Regional data indicate continued divergence, with London‑area house price growth notably subdued compared to national averages

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the annual house price inflation in the UK for August?
Annual house price inflation eased to 0.9% in August, down from 1.2% in July, according to the Office for National Statistics.
How did average private rents in the UK change in September?
Average private rents increased by 3.8% year-on-year in September, matching August and marking the strongest pace since December.
Who provided the latest data on UK house prices and rents?
The data was published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
When was the last time UK house price growth was this weak?
UK house price growth was last this weak in March, according to the ONS data.
Has the growth in UK average rents changed since the end of last year?
No, the current year-on-year growth of 3.8% in average private rents is the highest since December.

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