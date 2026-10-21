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Cyber agency warns websites may go dark as PHP prepares critical fix - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Cyber agency warns websites may go dark as PHP prepares critical fix

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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Cyber Agency Warns of Major PHP Vulnerabilities and Urges Immediate Action

By Rajveer Pardesi and Raphael Satter

Critical PHP Vulnerabilities Threaten Internet Security

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The developers of the widely used PHP programming language said on Wednesday they would release patches for two critical vulnerabilities, as EU cybersecurity officials warned organisations unable to apply the fixes should take affected websites offline.

PHP is used across large parts of the internet, and speculation has circulated over the past day that websites running the software could be exposed to serious cyber intrusions.

Widespread Use of PHP and Potential Impact

"PHP is everywhere. It quietly powers WordPress, Drupal, Joomla, and Magento sites, shared hosting platforms, control panels, and an awful lot of software that doesn't even advertise that it runs PHP under the hood," cybersecurity company Huntress said in a blog post.

Severity and Urgency of the Vulnerabilities

In a security update, PHP said both vulnerabilities were rated 9.2 on the CVSS v4.0 severity scale and urged users to "upgrade as soon as the release is available". 

It said a patch for both vulnerabilities was scheduled for 1400 GMT on Wednesday.

Emerging Attacks and Temporary Mitigations

Dane Knecht, the chief technology officer of Web and cloud security firm Cloudflare, said that attacks were emerging and Cloudflare was updating its firewall rules as a stopgap measure.

"We are seeing early attacks emerging and are updating mitigations as new vectors show up. This is a STOPGAP only. Patch as soon as PHP releases the update," he said on X.

Cybersecurity Agencies Issue Guidance

EU CERT and ACSC Recommendations

The European Union Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-EU) said on Tuesday in an advisory that the 9.2 rating indicated a risk of unauthenticated remote code execution, a type of flaw that can allow attackers to run malicious code on vulnerable systems without logging in.

CERT-EU urged organisations to prepare for the immediate patching of affected assets and said those unable to do so should consider taking affected sites offline.

The Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) issued similar guidance, urging organisations to identify PHP systems in their environments, prepare to apply patches and monitor applications for signs of malicious activity.

Current Status of Exploitation

"ACSC is currently not aware of active exploitation related to these vulnerabilities," the agency said.

Risks for Web Hosts and WordPress Sites

Potential Consequences for Servers

Web hosting provider GoDaddy said the flaws could allow attackers to execute code on affected servers over the internet, potentially leading to data theft, website defacement or full system compromise.

WordPress Security Concerns

Wordfence, a security plugin that protects WordPress websites, said all WordPress sites run on a PHP-installed server. It warned that automatic updates would not apply the fix and advised site owners to find out who is responsible for updating PHP on their sites. 

Details on Vulnerabilities and Affected Versions

PHP's security team said details of the vulnerabilities, affected versions and the fixed releases would be published when patches are issued.

CERT-EU and the ACSC said all PHP versions from PHP 5 onward could be affected, although PHP has not disclosed which versions are vulnerable.

(Reporting by Rajveer Singh Pardesi, Devika Nair and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru and Raphael Satter. Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Two critical unauthenticated remote‑code‑execution vulnerabilities in PHP (CVSS v4.0 score 9.2) affect all PHP versions from 5 onward; fixes scheduled for 21 Oct 2026 at 14:00 UTC, details to follow.
  • CERT‑EU and Australia's ACSC urge organizations to immediately prepare patching; those unable to patch should consider isolating or taking affected websites offline.
  • Cloudflare, GoDaddy, Wordfence and Huntress are advising mitigation steps: firewall rules, identifying PHP hosts, and emphasizing that CMS or plugin updates don’t substitute for runtime patching.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the recent PHP vulnerabilities?
Two critical vulnerabilities in PHP, rated 9.2 on the CVSS v4.0 scale, have prompted urgent security patches.
Who is affected by the PHP security flaws?
Websites running PHP, including those using WordPress, Drupal, Joomla, Magento, and various hosting platforms, are potentially affected.
What actions are recommended for organisations using PHP?
Organisations are urged to apply patches immediately, and if unable, to take affected websites offline to prevent exploitation.
Can attackers exploit these PHP vulnerabilities remotely?
Yes, attackers can achieve unauthenticated remote code execution on vulnerable systems, posing a high security risk.
Are automatic updates enough to fix the PHP vulnerabilities?
No, automatic updates will not apply the PHP security fix; site owners must ensure PHP is updated manually.

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