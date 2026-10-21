GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
ECB says AI, greener economy help euro zone weather energy shock - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

ECB says AI, greener economy help euro zone weather energy shock

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Economy Energy

ECB: AI and Greener Economy Help Euro Zone Endure 2023 Energy Shock

Euro Zone's Resilience Amid Energy Crisis

Economic Performance and Contributing Factors

FRANKFURT, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The euro zone economy has weathered this year's energy shock better than expected, with lower dependence on fossil fuels, stronger fiscal support and an AI investment boom helping sustain growth, European Central Bank economists said on Wednesday.

The assessment, published in an ECB blog, adds to a growing debate among policymakers about whether structural changes in the global economy are raising growth, investment and interest rates after an era of relative weakness.

Impact of Energy Price Surge

The euro area has been hit by a surge in oil and gas prices after the Iran war disrupted energy markets, rekindling inflation concerns and contributing to a global bond selloff. But the currency bloc has continued to grow and business surveys indicate expansion remains intact.

Reduced Reliance on Fossil Fuels

ECB economists Oscar Arce, Gerrit Koester and Beatrice Pierluigi estimated that the economy is now only about half as reliant on oil as it was in the early 1990s, limiting the impact of energy price shocks.

Role of Renewables and Nuclear Energy

Higher renewable and nuclear generation has also weakened the link between gas prices and electricity costs in several countries.

AI and Fiscal Support as Growth Drivers

The blog said AI-related trade had become an "important tailwind" for the euro area, with technology-related export orders and AI-linked sectors outperforming. 

The fiscal impulse, at 0.5% of GDP, was twice the size expected at the end of last year, mainly thanks to German government spending on defence and infrastructure.

Risks and Future Outlook

Potential Challenges Ahead

Still, the economists warned that much of the support may prove temporary. Global demand, fiscal stimulus and AI investment could fade, leaving the bloc exposed if geopolitical tensions worsen or energy markets suffer fresh disruptions.

ECB Policy Response

The findings come as the ECB debates more interest rate increases to stem an energy-led inflation surge, with the third hike of the year expected in December.   

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Euro area’s oil dependency is now about half of what it was in the early 1990s, helped by renewables and nuclear weakening the link between gas prices and electricity costs
  • AI‑related trade now provides a significant growth boost, supported by strong technology exports
  • Fiscal support—especially German defense and infrastructure spending—added about 0.5 % of GDP, doubling prior expectations, but much of it may be temporary

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the euro zone economy handle the recent energy shock?
The euro zone economy handled the recent energy shock better than expected, aided by lower dependence on fossil fuels, strong fiscal support, and increased AI investment.
What role did artificial intelligence (AI) play in supporting the euro zone?
AI-related trade and investment provided an important tailwind for the euro area, with technology and AI-linked sectors outperforming others.
How has the euro zone reduced its reliance on fossil fuels?
The euro zone is now only about half as reliant on oil as in the early 1990s, thanks to higher renewable and nuclear energy generation, which also weakened the link between gas prices and electricity costs.
Is the fiscal support for the euro zone economy expected to last?
ECB economists warn that much of the current fiscal support may be temporary, with risks if geopolitical tensions increase or energy markets face new disruptions.
What is the ECB's stance on interest rates amid the energy shock?
The ECB is debating additional interest rate hikes to curb energy-led inflation, with another increase anticipated in December.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK annual house prices rise at weakest pace since March, ONS says

UK annual house prices rise at weakest pace since March, ONS says

Image for Cyber agency warns websites may go dark as PHP prepares critical fix

Cyber agency warns websites may go dark as PHP prepares critical fix

Image for Antitrust watchdog launches probe into Spain's Exolum over potential abuse

Antitrust watchdog launches probe into Spain's Exolum over potential abuse

Image for EU will propose new tools to protect market, von der Leyen says

EU will propose new tools to protect market, von der Leyen says

Image for Former Hungarian central bank chief Matolcsy detained in foundations probe

Former Hungarian central bank chief Matolcsy detained in foundations probe

Image for Taiwan regulator blocks Grab's purchase of Foodpanda delivery business in Taiwan

Taiwan regulator blocks Grab's purchase of Foodpanda delivery business in Taiwan

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Netflix slides as weak profit, ad outlook intensify investor anxiety
Netflix slides as weak profit, ad outlook intensify investor anxiety
Image for Exclusive-Hungary finance minister hopes deficit cuts pave way for 2032 euro entry
Exclusive-Hungary finance minister hopes deficit cuts pave way for 2032 euro entry
Image for French 10-year bond yields hit 5%, highest since 2002
French 10-year bond yields hit 5%, highest since 2002
Image for Italy's births set to sink to a record low in 2026
Italy's births set to sink to a record low in 2026
Image for Super Micro climbs after upbeat forecast shows robust AI demand
Super Micro climbs after upbeat forecast shows robust AI demand
Image for AkzoNobel, Axalta near merger approvals with two unit sales
AkzoNobel, Axalta near merger approvals with two unit sales
Image for Ray-Ban maker's shares jump as strong eyewear sales temper AI glasses worries
Ray-Ban maker's shares jump as strong eyewear sales temper AI glasses worries
Image for UK wealth manager Liontrust's quarterly outflows narrow, but retail withdrawals persist
UK wealth manager Liontrust's quarterly outflows narrow, but retail withdrawals persist
Image for UK's Domino's sales rise on demand for fried chicken, Italian style pizza
UK's Domino's sales rise on demand for fried chicken, Italian style pizza
Image for Carrefour heads for biggest-ever drop as French riots trigger forecast cut
Carrefour heads for biggest-ever drop as French riots trigger forecast cut
Image for Medical gear maker Getinge beats Q3 profit estimates on pricing, product mix
Medical gear maker Getinge beats Q3 profit estimates on pricing, product mix
Image for Quilter's net inflows rise as clients seek advice in turbulent markets
Quilter's net inflows rise as clients seek advice in turbulent markets
View All Finance Posts